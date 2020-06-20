Wizards, Mystics lead protest vs racism in Washington DC

MANILA, Philippines – Washington-based basketball squads Wizards and Mystics joined forces on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) to commemorate Juneteenth.

Led by Bradley Beal and Natasha Cloud, dozens of Wizards and Mystics players, coaches and staff members celebrated the end of slavery in America 155 years ago.

Called "Together We Stand", the teams marched outside their home venue Capital One Arena to celebrate the holiday.

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #TogetherWeStand | #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/1iTMHeWN63 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 20, 2020

Thousands of DC citizens came to support the march organized by Cloud, protesting the continuation of racial injustice and police brutality.

"Juneteenth is a day of celebration. It's a day of liberation. It's a day that we were finally freed from our bondage. We couldn't think of a better day than today to come out here and come together, collectively and unified in solidarity with one another for a greater cause," Cloud told the crowd.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been pushed into the frontlines once more following the death of black man George Floyd while in police custody.

Dozens of protests have sparked all throughout the United States, remaining a hot topic of discussion weeks after the incident.

"Last night, I had a little bit of time to reflect. The question that dawned on me is 'what is freedom?' By definition, it is the ability to act and speak whenever you want, (about) whatever you want without restraint," said Beal.

"But another question I ask myself is 'how can the black community feel free in a world where racism and discrimination and prejudiced are normalized and condoned?," he added.

The Wizards and Mystics all wore "Black Lives Matter" shirts during the protest.

The BLM movement has been a source of reservation for some number of NBA players with regard to the season resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Players like the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving and the Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams are among those vocal about not wanting to return to basketball yet to focus on social change.