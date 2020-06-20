COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Dozens of members of both the Washington Wizards and Mystics organizations protested against racial inequality during Juneteenth on Friday
Twitter/Washington Wizards
Wizards, Mystics lead protest vs racism in Washington DC
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2020 - 10:26am

MANILA, Philippines – Washington-based basketball squads Wizards and Mystics joined forces on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) to commemorate Juneteenth.

Led by Bradley Beal and Natasha Cloud, dozens of Wizards and Mystics players, coaches and staff members celebrated the end of slavery in America 155 years ago.

Called "Together We Stand", the teams marched outside their home venue Capital One Arena to celebrate the holiday.

Thousands of DC citizens came to support the march organized by Cloud, protesting the continuation of racial injustice and police brutality.

"Juneteenth is a day of celebration. It's a day of liberation. It's a day that we were finally freed from our bondage. We couldn't think of a better day than today to come out here and come together, collectively and unified in solidarity with one another for a greater cause," Cloud told the crowd.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been pushed into the frontlines once more following the death of black man George Floyd while in police custody.

Dozens of protests have sparked all throughout the United States, remaining a hot topic of discussion weeks after the incident.

"Last night, I had a little bit of time to reflect. The question that dawned on me is 'what is freedom?' By definition, it is the ability to act and speak whenever you want, (about) whatever you want without restraint," said Beal.

"But another question I ask myself is 'how can the black community feel free in a world where racism and discrimination and prejudiced are normalized and condoned?," he added.

The Wizards and Mystics all wore "Black Lives Matter" shirts during the protest.

The BLM movement has been a source of reservation for some number of NBA players with regard to the season resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Players like the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving and the Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams are among those vocal about not wanting to return to basketball yet to focus on social change.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Plania stuns American Foe, boxing world
By Abac Cordero | 2 days ago
With little fanfare, Mike “Magic” Plania of the Philippines introduced himself to the boxing world yesterday with...
Sports
fbfb
‘Magic Mike’ Plania stuns top bantamweight contender, wins majority decision
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Plania, a +275 underdog, won over Greer via majority decision (96-92, 97-91, 94-94) and snapped the American's 19-bout winning...
Sports
fbfb
What are we preparing for?
By Joaquin Henson | June 20, 2020 - 12:00am
A lot of national athletes are in limbo.
Sports
fbfb
Toroman: Passion, athleticism define Gilas
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
This "puso" could be seen as a form of passion for the game — and this aspect of the game, former Gilas coach Rajko...
Sports
fbfb
Plania foe praises Pinoy for huge upset: 'I take my hat off to him'
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Despite being the favorite in the bout, Greer was floored twice by Plania and eventually lost the match via majority dec...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
What are we preparing for?
By Bill Velasco | June 20, 2020 - 10:22am
A lot of national athletes are in limbo. The simple fact of the matter is that nobody knows where or when they will compete again, or even how.
46 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
The Phenom graces Olympic Channel
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
While her fellow spikers basked in the glory of their respective feats in recent FIVB website articles, Alyssa Valdez raised...
Sports
fbfb
Didal, Cebu pal deliver golden double
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines stamped its class in the first Asian Skateboarding Championships online skate video contest with Cebu hotshots Margielyn Didal and Motic Panugalinog completing a twin-kill.
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Magno looks at Tokyo for possible breakthrough
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Hungry for the cherished gold in a major international competition, Filipina boxer Irish Magno looks at next year’s...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Fil-Am ace to join Philippines nine?
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
University of San Francisco Fil-Am star Riley Ornido, whose split-finger fastball may be the deadliest pitch in US college...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with