What are we preparing for?

A lot of national athletes are in limbo. The simple fact of the matter is that nobody knows where or when they will compete again, or even how. Each international federation has to decide for themselves how to proceed, and at what speed and scale. Each sport has to figure out how it can move forward, which government authority it has to answer to in each country. Whether or not a sport is individual or team, indoor or outdoor, contact or non-contact, will influence its fate moving forward.

The national government, like many others, has prioritized keeping the citizenry afloat by giving financial aid. Unfortunately for sports, it will likely be the last priority even as the economy slowly gets up and running. People needed to eat, buy their medicine, pay their bills so they wouldn’t pile up, go to work, and keep at the business of living. Quarantine became the great equalizer. Save for a few essential industries, nobody was earning. Everything was closed down. The IATF became God, determining which businesses would reopen, and which would stay closed.

In the meantime, a select few athletes — mostly those qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and those fortunate to have sponsors — have been able to maintain their training. We still don’t know to what end though, as previously stated, everything’s still up in the air. What is clear is that nobody knows what they are training for. They’re all in a holding pattern indefinitely. Our hope is that the difficulty of earning for the last three months plus has not disillusioned them on being athletes. The need to make a living and survive has taken precedence. And once you’ve stopped training for a prolonged period, it is very difficult to regain the sharpness you had.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Sports Commission faces the challenge of supporting national athletes even as their immediate future is uncertain. Bear in mind that the agency spent close to one and a half billion pesos to prepare for last December’s SEA Games. Then they were ordered by Malacañang to help the confused organizing committee with yet another half a billion pesos, which was meant to be replenished this year. All this — and the million-dollar cauldron — have now been buried in the COVID-19 avalanche. No liquidation, and therefore no audit, has taken place.

In the 1980s, the international Olympic Committee loosened its policy on professional athletes. In 1912, native American Jim Thorpe won two gold medals in athletics. He was later forced to return the medals after he admitted that he had been paid a small amount to play baseball once. On top of that, his accomplishments were expunged from Olympic history. His medals were returned and his records restored 70 years later. His grandson was selected to help carry the IOC flag in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics opening ceremony. That’s how strict the IOC was on amateurism, and the restoration sparked discussion on the role of professionals in amateur competition.

But in subsequent decades, a loophole was discovered. In Europe and the former USSR, athletes could be professional one day, amateur the next. This resulted in outstanding performances in ice hockey and other sports. Food for thought for the IOC. If you can’t beat them, let them join you.

In the past, professional athletes were considered clearly separate from the realm of amateur athletes. It’s like the difference between a resident and a specialist. Pros were considered fully formed and detached from amateurism. But with the shift in Olympic ideals, all that has changed. After all, the Olympic motto is “faster, higher, stronger” (citius, altius, fortius) not “who is the best only among the unpaid”. In 1988, tennis player Steffi Graf made history by winning a Grand Slam and an Olympic gold medal.

After roughly a quarter of a century, AIBA decided to join the party, wooing pro boxers in an effort to shore up flagging interest in amateur boxing. The main discussion centered around famous world champions reverting back to amateur status to fight for Olympic gold.

This issue is only now being addressed in the Philippines due to the unique situation of Tokyo Olympics qualifier Eumir Marcial. The ripple effect of AIBA’s decision on pros is the question of whether or not professional boxers should be supported by agencies like the PSC. The only other scenario this applies to in a Philippine setting is basketball, as PBA pros now make up the national team. But in the case of basketball, funding is much easier to get.

The PSC will support Marcial, as its mandate is for all national athletes. It was never a question. It was only clarified now. The challenge for Marcial will be the differences between pro and amateur boxing, such as making weight every day for the Olympics after he’s already fought as a pro. But that is another bridge to cross. At least, he’s preparing for something.