Plania foe praises Pinoy for huge upset: 'I take my hat off to him'

MANILA, Philippines – American boxer Joshua Greer Jr. was graceful in defeat following a stunning loss against Filipino Mike Plania on Tuesday in Las Vegas (Wednesday, Manila time).

Despite being the favorite in the bout, Greer was floored twice by Plania and eventually lost the match via majority decision.

The 26-year-old boxer said the General Santos City native caught him by surprise.

"I did get caught with some shots that I didn't see but... I gotta take my losses like I take my wins," Greer told ESPN after the bout.

A top contender in the bantamweight division, Greer was sidelined by the relatively unknown Plania.

But the American boxer didn't have anything sour to say about the opponent that snapped his 19-bout winning streak.

“I’m gonna make a push again, you know. It was just Mike Plania’s night. He’s done a great job… I take my hat off to him,” Greer said.

“There’s [sic] no excuses from me. Mike Plania was just the better man. He was the smarter man in the end," he added.

The 23-year-old Plania took the fight against Greer with only about four weeks notice.

But it didn't stop "Magic Mike" from taking a potential career-changing win.

"This win is going to change my life," Plania said after his victory.