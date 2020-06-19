COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Margielyn Didal during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Didal, Panugalinog roll over foes in Asian skateboarding tiff done online
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2020 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines stamped its class in the first-ever Asian Skateboarding Championships 2020 online skate video contest with Margielyn Didal and Motic Panugalinog completing a twin-kill in both divisions following a monthlong deliberation from prestigious judges around the world.

Didal and Panugalinog, who are both from Cebu, hardly broke a sweat in their perfect and nasty tricks at home during quarantine to cop the double-gold victory over 162 entries from 38 Asian countries.

A Cebuano rising star who also won the DC Southeast Asian Tour Amateur competition last year, Panugalinog (8.92) impressed with stunts over a motorcycle, a sofa and a study chair to reign supreme over Indonesia's Basral Graito (8.34) and Firas Ahmed Al-Hinai (8.34) of Oman.

Then there’s Didal, the reigning Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games skateboarding queen.

Displaying tricks from above the kitchen sink and rolling through a long table, Didal (8.00) topped the women’s division over Japan’s Yurin Fujii (7.50) and Orapan Arwen Tongkong (7.46) of Thailand.

More than the citation though, the event served as a continuous training and conditioning for Didal amid the crisis in her bid for qualification in the Tokyo Olympics that was pushed back to next year.

Only top 20 hopefuls from the women’s street skate discipline will be given tickets to the Summer Games and Didal is currently no. 14 before the suspension of remaining qualifiers.

Aside from the championship trophies, the Philippine skateboarding duo also won a prize of $250 each in the fun lockdown event of ASC that was launched last May to inspire creativity, innovative content and keep Asian skaters connected in the middle of the pandemic and lockdown measures.

It also aimed to display solidarity among all amateur and pro skaters across Asia in light of isolation and lockdown brought by the coronavirus crisis.

New Balance’s Anthony Claravall, Vans’ Tommy Zhao, Adidas’ Laurence Keefe and Nike’s Nino Moscardi were the judges in this historic event that scrutinized the best skaters from the continent based on creativity (70%) and difficulty (30%).

SKATEBOARDING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
These ex-NU Bulldogs have found new lives in the Middle East
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Former NU guards Ronnie Cajayon and Bryan Tolentino are now in Doha, where they found new lives, families and a continuation...
Sports
fbfb
Plania stuns American Foe, boxing world
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
With little fanfare, Mike “Magic” Plania of the Philippines introduced himself to the boxing world yesterday with...
Sports
fbfb
Plania inspired by Pacquiao in stunning win
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
"That's why I was encouraged to box. I want to become a world champion, too, like senator Manny Pacquiao," said Plania.
Sports
fbfb
‘Magic Mike’ Plania stuns top bantamweight contender, wins majority decision
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Plania, a +275 underdog, won over Greer via majority decision (96-92, 97-91, 94-94) and snapped the American's 19-bout winning...
Sports
fbfb
Toroman: Passion, athleticism define Gilas
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
This "puso" could be seen as a form of passion for the game — and this aspect of the game, former Gilas coach Rajko...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Plania foe praises Pinoy for huge upset: 'I take my hat off to him'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite being the favorite in the bout, Greer was floored twice by Plania and eventually lost the match via majority dec...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Didal, Panugalinog roll over foes in Asian skateboarding tiff done online
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Didal and Panugalinog, who are both from Cebu, hardly broke a sweat in their perfect and nasty tricks at home during quarantine...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Wuhan Open tennis 'hugely symbolic' for coronavirus-scarred city
3 hours ago
Staging the Wuhan Open later this year will send a powerful message about the city's recovery from coronavirus and have an...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Ex-Azkals coach McMenemy reflects on 10th anniversary of historic Suzuki Cup run
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
On the countdown to the 10th anniversary of the historic 2010 Suzuki Cup campaign of the Philippine Azkals, former head coach...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Former Azkal Ray Jonsson's women's team picked as favorite in Iceland tournament
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
This 2020-21 season is Jonsson’s third year at the helm of Grindavik, where he also played for its men’s tea...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with