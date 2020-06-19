Ex-Azkals coach McMenemy reflects on 10th anniversary of historic Suzuki Cup run

Philstar.com will be publishing a series of articles on the build-up to the 10th Anniversary of the historic 2010 Suzuki Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Who would have thought that an expatriate Briton who loves "The Beautiful Game" would find his fame and fortune thousands of miles away in humid Southeast Asia?

On the countdown to the 10th anniversary of the historic 2010 Suzuki Cup campaign of the Philippine men’s football team, then Azkals head coach Simon McMenemy, now based in Indonesia, waxed eloquent and emotional during the Filoil Flying V Sports Usapang Football webcast with this writer.

McMenemy guided the Azkals to their first ever semifinals finish in that tournament with a 2-4-2 record, including the qualifiers.

“Getting off the plane and using the knowledge I had at the time and bear in mind I was very inexperienced at the senior level,” reflected the 42-year old Scotsman.“I just adapted as much common sense as I could to the job. For the first two weeks of training, I just looked at what we were good at. What we could hold against better teams.”

It was evaluating very quickly in the ranks. What could we use — speed, height amazing passing? We knew we had size and strength and we had the ability to be physical and we could possibly use as a weapon. When you had a guy like Phil Younghusband who always has a goal in him every game no matter who it is against.

I didn’t want to mix things too much. I knew Des was trying to press from the front. I just thought it might work against teams at our level but if we go against better teams, they might rip us apart because as I found out in the last 10 years, pressing is as only good as your weakest link. If one guy doesn’t move then it all breaks down.”

Nevertheless, that Azkals team had been together for a few years. It was a mix of talented veterans and newcomers with potential. Any more to what he had on hand, he shored up the defense to prevent goals from leaking in. Furthermore, for Coach Simon, he was going to use every bit of motivation at his disposal.

And that oft came from opposing coaches.

During the press conference that preceded the tournament, the other three coaches — Singapore’s Raddy Avramovic, Vietnam’s Henrique Calisto and Myanmar’s Tin Myint Aung — all looked past the Philippines, and it was a matter of how many goals they would score.

“I did feel disrespected,” agreed McMenemy. “A hundred percent.”

McMenemy described himself as “a rabbit in the headlights” as he was never exposed to the intense media scrutiny brought about by the regional football tournament. “Then the reality kicks in and all they are talking about is how many goals they will kick in. I walked out of there pissed. All right, we were the minnows, but it really fired me up.”

Coach Simon ran a pragmatic and yet opportunistic 4-4-2 formation to defend as a team and attack as one. Furthermore, the Philippines had a Premier League goalkeeper in Neil Etheridge (who was with Fulham at that time).

The Philippines drew with Singapore, 1-1, and delivered the upset of the tournament with a 2-nil win over defending champion, Vietnam — a triumph that McMenemy called “a superhuman effort from a group of talented individuals molded into a team.”

After the Singapore draw, there was disbelief from the Lions’ camp over the Filipinos “parking the bus.” After the Vietnam win, Singapore and Myanmar lined up as a guard of honor at the Sheraton Hanoi Hotel’s entrance. It is a memory that McMenemy recalls with a smile on his face. The Philippines were not viewed anymore as foils, but equals. In fact, Myanmar now prepared for the Philippines and that match, which ended in a scoreless draw, saw the Azkals vaulted into the semifinals.

In the group stages, while everyone performed, including Roel Gener who came off the bench for an injured Chieffy Caligdong, Coach Simon admitted the toughest learning was leaving a man out. He had both known — but not very well though — both Chris and Simon Greatwich during their playing days in England, but a choice had to be made. Only one of them could make the squad. Simon was coming off an injury while Chris wasn’t in shape although he had more experience in international competition.

McMenemy rolled the dice and went with Chris, hoping his experience would be of huge help to their campaign. While Chris Greatwich’s all-around brilliance arguably made him as the Philippines’ best player during that tournament (with a lot of healthy competition from Etheridge), McMenemy lamented his lack of man-management skills at that time.

“My biggest regret from that whole run was I didn’t handle Simon Greatwich well. I was incredibly naïve and there were a thousand things going on. Looking after a player was a million miles from my thought process. Knowing what I know now, I should have handled it better,” he continued.

Simon Greatwich went on to play for McMenemy when the latter became head coach of the Loyola Meralco Sparks in the United Football League.

Nevertheless, the Philippines barged into the semis and was the entire region’s biggest story. In Hanoi, Manila and Jakarta, the team was a massive draw with fans — even non-Filipino ones — and the media besieged them.

“We went from no fans in the stands to about 65 in the Indonesia game,” remarked McMenemy.

During the Myanmar match, some 12 Britons drove up from Hanoi to support the team while wearing the Philippine colors. It was once more surreal and amazing.

The rest, as they say, is history. Philippine football was no longer dreary. Azkals mania and the popularity of football have exploded. Teams now respect the Philippines. And they prepare for them. Furthermore, the Philippines have climbed up the FIFA rankings and is currently at No. 124.

Ten years later, McMenemy, even while coaching in other countries, is still known as “the Philippines’ coach.” He still wears a suit to every game, giving the game, the team or country he represents the respect it deserves.

“I will always find it hard to listen to the Filipino national anthem much like Indonesia,” summed up Coach Simon. “Those two national anthems — forget love songs, forget anything emotional — those two songs rip me in half. This is the level of responsibility and blessings I feel as I stood in front of these countries. This is not something I take for granted and it is something that I carry with me day to day. I am blessed.”