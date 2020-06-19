After NBA, FIFA and Madden tease newest games

MANILA, Philippines — A week after 2K's premier of an NBA 2K21 preview, rival EA Sports has released a first look into its latest major sports leagues games.

The official EA Sports social media accounts released an almost two-minute-long preview of FIFA 21 and Madden 21, designed for next-generation consoles.

Feel Next Level ??????#FIFA21 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X ?? https://t.co/i8H6ot8dPS pic.twitter.com/EZ2CIZW3aT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 18, 2020

The FIFA 21 preview had Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe as the star, showing off more high-definition graphics.

Meanwhile, Madden 21 debuted a preview with American Football great Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform after playing almost two decades with the New England Patriots.

Both FIFA 21 and Madden 21, as well as NBA 2K21 are set to be released for Sony's newest console Playstation 5 and will likely hit stores once the PS5 and Xbox Series X are released later this year.

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic keeping the sports world struggling to find normalcy, esports and games like these keep hungry sports fans satisfied until the situation returns to normal.