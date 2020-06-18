Eumir Marcial 'puts a ring on it' amid Olympic, pro plans

MANILA, Philippines — Things just seem to fall into place for boxer Eumir Marcial.

He’s not only on track for a crack at a first Olympic gold despite delay due to coronavirus pandemic but also got his pro bid going notwithstanding the storm his plan had briefly generated.

But his upcoming “fight” should rank high in the list of a gem of a power-hitter whose rise to fame has been marked by knockdowns and knockouts.

“My princess deserves a crown and she finally said YES!” said Marcial in a Facebook post after announcing his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Princess Galarpe.

Marcial met Galarpe, who is also an amateur boxer, when they were both members of the national boxing team program. They have been together for more than eight years.

The 24-year-old Marcial has earlier vowed to deliver the elusive boxing gold for the country although the pandemic has derailed his bid with the Tokyo Olympics reset for next year.

Three other Pinoys have earned berths in the Quadrennial Games, including gymnast Carlos Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and boxer Irish Magno. But the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and 2019 World Championship silver medalist remains the best bet to win the Olympic gold.

But offers for him to turn pro came amid the Olympic campaign delay although Marcial reiterated his commitment to fight in the Olympics even if he signs a pro contract anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the fighter has hinted at linking it up with eight-division world champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao and his MP Promotions.