Gabe Norwood's slam a finalist in FIBA 'Dunk of the Decade' poll

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas bet Gabe Norwood punched his way to the Asia-Oceania finale of the FIBA Dunk of the Decade online poll following a second-round landslide victory over China’s Yi Jianlian.

Boasting his famed one-handed jam over Luis Scola during the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain, Norwood tallied 77% to roll over the Chinese slotman, who wound up for only 23% of the votes after three days.

Norwood thus arranges a gigantic Asia-Oceania finals match-up with Iranian center Arsalan Kazemi, whose towering slam in the 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament got the nod over Rui Hachimura’s dunk during the 2019 FIBA World Cup versus the US, in their own tussle.

Kazemi scored 56% over Hachimura's 44% for a fitting follow-up to his first-round win over Lebanon's Norvel Pelle.

The Rain or Shine franchise cage, meanwhile, previously bested Australia’s Mitch Creek in the opening round of the 32-man search for the FIBA Dunk of the Decade.

Norwood and Kazemi will battle it out in a longer four-day poll this time for the Asian title and the rights to advance to the semi-finals of the full-bracket against the respective winners FIBA Americas, Europe and Africa.

Meeting in the finale of other FIBA zones are Brazil’s Rafael Mineiro and Mexico’s Juan Toscano for the Americas title, Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Latvia’s Kristaps Porzingis for the European crown and Senegal’s Maurice Ndour versus Angola’s Carlos Morais for the African trophy.

The popular dunk of Norwood over the NBA veteran and Argentinian legend Scola was the highlight of the Philippines’ FIBA World Cup return after more than three decades.