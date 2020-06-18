COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gabe Norwood
FIBA
Gabe Norwood's slam a finalist in FIBA 'Dunk of the Decade' poll
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 3:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas bet Gabe Norwood punched his way to the Asia-Oceania finale of the FIBA Dunk of the Decade online poll following a second-round landslide victory over China’s Yi Jianlian.

Boasting his famed one-handed jam over Luis Scola during the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain, Norwood tallied 77% to roll over the Chinese slotman, who wound up for only 23% of the votes after three days.

Norwood thus arranges a gigantic Asia-Oceania finals match-up with Iranian center Arsalan Kazemi, whose towering slam in the 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament got the nod over Rui Hachimura’s dunk during the 2019 FIBA World Cup versus the US, in their own tussle.

Kazemi scored 56% over Hachimura's 44% for a fitting follow-up to his first-round win over Lebanon's Norvel Pelle.

The Rain or Shine franchise cage, meanwhile, previously bested Australia’s Mitch Creek in the opening round of the 32-man search for the FIBA Dunk of the Decade.

Norwood and Kazemi will battle it out in a longer four-day poll this time for the Asian title and the rights to advance to the semi-finals of the full-bracket against the respective winners FIBA Americas, Europe and Africa.

Meeting in the finale of other FIBA zones are Brazil’s Rafael Mineiro and Mexico’s Juan Toscano for the Americas title, Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Latvia’s Kristaps Porzingis for the European crown and Senegal’s Maurice Ndour versus Angola’s Carlos Morais for the African trophy.

The popular dunk of Norwood over the NBA veteran and Argentinian legend Scola was the highlight of the Philippines’ FIBA World Cup return after more than three decades. 

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
This former cager ditched a PBA career for new life as a truck driver in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
Imagine working toward your PBA career for over a decade and when you get there, you leave to fulfill someone else’s...
Sports
fbfb
These ex-NU Bulldogs have found new lives in the Middle East
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Former NU guards Ronnie Cajayon and Bryan Tolentino are now in Doha, where they found new lives, families and a continuation...
Sports
fbfb
‘Magic Mike’ Plania stuns top bantamweight contender, wins majority decision
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Plania, a +275 underdog, won over Greer via majority decision (96-92, 97-91, 94-94) and snapped the American's 19-bout winning...
Sports
fbfb
PBA coach launches delivery app service to help unemployed coaches
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Ariel Vanguardia knows a thing or two about delivering teams to championship drives or to a championship. Now he is launching...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo teammates Lazaro, Valdez eager to clash in pros
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Moving on from rival league Philippine Superliga, Lazaro recently signed with Premier Volleyball League (PVL) squad Choco...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
57 minutes ago
Eumir Marcial 'puts a ring on it' amid Olympic, pro plans
By Dante Navarro | 57 minutes ago
“My princess deserves a crown and she finally said YES!” said Marcial in a Facebook post after announcing his...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Love for the game: E-Gilas locked on amid lockdown
By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Chosen to represent the country for the upcoming maiden FIBA Esports Open, the team recently appeared on Tiebreaker Vods'...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Despite disability, Sander Severino makes history as first Filipino world champion in chess
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Making full use of his borrowed time, the 34-year-old Severino delivered a performance to remember as he topped the International...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Going viral: Sports' winners and losers from COVID-19
2 hours ago
It's March and as the coronavirus halts global sport, the media team at Juventus, the Italian football champions, are scrambling...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
E-Gilas ready to show mettle in maiden FIBA Esports tiff
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
E-Gilas will open its campaign in the international tourney against Indonesia on Friday.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with