These ex-NU Bulldogs have found new lives in the Middle East

MANILA, Philippines – When you talk about sports in National University today, theirs is a sparkling array of achievement in the last decade. Its basketball players of the last several years have become top draft picks and talented players in the PBA.

However, for some of their players from yesteryear — in the early years of the new millennium when the Bulldogs made their first ever trip to the UAAP Final Four in 2001 — like guards Ronnie Cajayon and Bryan Tolentino, life has turned the further out east. To Doha, Qatar to be precise — to find new life, a family and a continuation of their basketball careers.

Today, both live, work and play basketball in Doha. Cajayon works as a merchandiser for Nestle while Tolentino is a health and safety engineer for the expansion of Hamad International Airport.

Both Cajayon and Tolentino were under coaches Manny Dandan and Rico Perez, along with their more known teammates Jeff Napa, who has made a name for himself as a bright young coach, and Chico Manabat. They were in the regular rotation. Cajayon was unable to latch onto a PBL team, although Tolentino was able to make the lineups of John O Juzz, Montana Pawnshop Jewelers and the Teletech Titans.

When his PBL career wound down, Tolentino found himself working as a clerk with the Romulo Law Offices. But his attention began to be drawn to the Middle East when a friend urged to give it a try.

“Wala akong plano pero nung naisip kong gawin, sabi subukan ko for one to two years then uwi na ako,” he admitted.

That one- and two-year plan turned into a long-term plan. Cajayon and Tolentino have lived in Doha for 14 and 13 years, respectively.

Both admit taking time to adjust to a different country and culture, not to mention climate. More so now with a pandemic raging. Tolentino, who married his college sweetheart Venia, worries about his wife, who is a frontliner in the health care industry.

“Nagwo-worry din ako para sa kanya, pero kailangan lang mahigpit sa safety procedures,” he admitted.

Another frontliner of sorts is Cajayon, who can be considered one as he works in supermarkets, ensuring that food products and stocks are always on hand and available.

“One of yung biggest adjustments ko at kasama na rin mga ibang lahi rito ay yung pagsunod sa batas,” added Cajayon. “Dapat mahaba pasensya mo rito dahil bansa nila ito. Pero napamahal na rin ako sa bansa na to. Maayos at safe din.”

Cajayon has worked a multitude of jobs in Qatar from working in maintenance to driving and courier services. “Kailangan magaling ka dumiskarte rito,” pointed out the 5’11” former Bulldogs shooting guard.

It helps that for both former NU players, they are with their respective families in Doha as it certainly helps beat homesickness.

The Tolentinos have two boys in Bien Bryan, 10, and Benjamin Eli, six; while Cajayon is with his wife, Lyndsey.

Another means of combating the homesickness for both former NU stalwarts is playing in the Filipino basketball leagues in Qatar and the surrounding countries of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Games are usually held on Fridays and Saturdays. “Marami rin mga ex-pro at amateur dito,” pointed out Tolentino, who once upon a time, coached the Bullpups in the UAAP.

“Hanggang ngayon, hindi namin maiwanan ang basketball,” admitted Cajayon, who also does basketball clinics on the side to earn extra money. “Hangga’t kayang tumakbo sige lang. Minsan, kahit 3x3 at malalaki kalaban, hindi kami umaayaw.”

But then again, both Ronnie and Bryan are used to the tall odds. Their playing and schooling days at NU and in the UAAP helped prepare them for that.