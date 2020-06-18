Kevin Belingon raring to reclaim bantamweight glory in ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon is itching to return to the top of ONE Championship’s bantamweight division.

A former world champion, Belingon is working to have another crack to reclaim glory after losing twice in a row to reigning champ Bibiano "The Flash" Fernandes.

But the Team Lakay fighter will need to fight an uphill battle before having a shot at the title once again.

The Baguio-based fighter claims he is ready to take on any challenge.

"I think I'm in one of the toughest divisions in the organization right now. Looking at the top five [fighters] of the weight class, all I can say is I have to be 100 percent ready when I face either of them," Belingon told ONE Championship.

"I am willing to face whoever, because at the end of the day, the goal is to fight for the title again and rule the division once more," he added.

Singapore-based ONE Championship recently released official rankings of its fighters by division, with Belingon claiming the first spot in the bantamweight class.

But big names fill out the weight class with second-ranked Shoko Sato, who has won his last six matches, and third-placed Yusup Saadulaev not far behind the Filipino fighter.

With a lot of rising fighters, the veteran Belingon knows he needs to be at his peak.

"I believe it's harder to rise to the top of the ladder in this weight class because of all the talent coming into our divison.... so I always have to fight for my spot," he said.

ONE Championship has put all its live activities on hold amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Belingon and the rest of the Team Lakay fighters are keeping themselves ready for any action.