DLSU will be the hosts of the UAAP Season 83, which schedule will largely depend on the resumption of classes by CHED and DepEd
UAAP fate dependent on resumption of classes
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 12:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The resumption of activities for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) will highly depend on education officials.

Dealing with student-athletes rather than pros, UAAP Executive Director Rebo Saguisag said they would be adhering to higher standars to return amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"People tend to forget that our athletes are actually student-athletes," Saguisag said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"I'm sure that sports has returned in some areas of the world, however kami, dependent aside from the national government... PSC pronouncements, we also have CHED and DepEd to contend with," he said.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Department of Education (DepEd) are still grappling with different scenarios with regards to the new school year -- with a possible shift to online learning among the scenarios for a "new normal".

A clear setup for the school year to return, Saguisag says, will be integral to forming their schemes for the UAAP's future.

"Hangga't hindi normal ang school year and mga estudyante ito, we cannot even begin to make concrete plans," Saguisag said.

"We're getting the best practices from all over... pero tingin ko mas maghihigpit kami and dependent kami sa opening ng school year," he added.

UAAP Season 82 President Emmanuel Fernandez of Ateneo mirrored the same sentiments.

"At the end of the day, these are enrolled students, so without enrollment, without enrolled students, paano magkakaron ng UAAP?," he said.

But Saguisag and Fernandez were able to discuss possible scenarios for the next UAAP Season, including holding all of its sporting events in the first six months of 2021.

This will mean a side-by-side holding of its major basketball and volleyball tournaments.

Fernandez said a Southeast Asian Games-type of setup may be something the collegiate league can look at to still hold a full calendar of events.

"If the SEA Games can do it, what's stopping the UAAP from doing the same thing? Kung si volleyball season runs from February to May, what's stopping the UAAP from running basketball side-by-side?," Fernandez said.

With most of the factors to be considered in the league's return still uncertain, a fully-laid out future for the UAAP is far from imminent.

