Details of NBA return ironed out

MANILA, Philippines — The full picture of the return of the 2019-20 NBA season is slowly revealing itself to the players and to the basketball-hungry public.

In a series of tweets, Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium reported details of the resumption of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-halted season.

NBA teams have reportedly already received visuals and workout arrangements of the Orlando venue, as well as schedules to be followed during game days.

Sources: NBA has sent teams a visual of court/workout arrangements in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/sT2rtFyKXK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

Strict time limits set on activities following a finished game such as team meetings and media availability.

NBA players‘ game day schedule in the Orlando bubble for 2019-20 season resumption, as @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium has obtained: pic.twitter.com/6nHik0R9aN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

Teams will also be limited to a 35-person traveling party including players, athletic trainers, strength/conditioning coach, equipment manager and team security official.

Sources: NBA teams have been informed of required positions for 35-person traveling party: athletic trainer; strength/conditioning coach; equipment manager; team security official.



Each team can include a player’s private personal trainer, massage therapist, or security. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

A player's private personal trainer, massage therapist and security may also be included.

Additionally, players will be afforded a number of amenities in the NBA Orlando campus, like a players-only lounge for entertainment.

In NBA's ORL campus:



- Hotel amenities: players-only lounge (NBA 2K, TVs, gaming), pool/trails, barbers, manicurists, pedicurists

- 24-hour VIP concierge

- Daily entertainment: Movie screenings, DJ sets, video games, ping pong, pool, lawn games

- Players can attend other games — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

Barbers, mannicurists and pedicurists will also be available as needed.

Cagers will also be allowed to attend other games when their schedule permits.

Meanwhile, sanctions will be metted on anyone who leaves the Orlando campus without prior approval.

Per Charania, this includes a self-quarantine and enhanced testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sources: NBA players have been informed that anyone who leaves the Orlando campus (without prior approval) will be subject to:



- 10-14 day self-quarantine

- Reduction in compensation for games missed

- Enhanced testing (deep nasal swab) — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

Despite the laid out plans, some players are still skeptical about the return due to various concerns.

The NBA has since notified their players that they may choose not to play in the 2019-20 season.

A player must notify his team by June 24 (June 25, Manila time) if he will not be joining the return.

Sources: NBA players have been notified: "Any player who exercises this right will not be disciplined." https://t.co/016UlUWYdE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

Some players who opt out, called "protected players" and "excused players" — those who are believed to be at higher risk for sever illness from COVID-19 — will not have their saliries reduced should they choose not to return.