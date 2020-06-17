COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The details of the NBA return plan for the 2019-20 season was revealed on Wednesday
AFP
Details of NBA return ironed out
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 11:10am

MANILA, Philippines — The full picture of the return of the 2019-20 NBA season is slowly revealing itself to the players and to the basketball-hungry public.

In a series of tweets, Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium reported details of the resumption of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-halted season.

NBA teams have reportedly already received visuals and workout arrangements of the Orlando venue, as well as schedules to be followed during game days.

Strict time limits set on activities following a finished game such as team meetings and media availability.

Teams will also be limited to a 35-person traveling party including players, athletic trainers, strength/conditioning coach, equipment manager and team security official.

A player's private personal trainer, massage therapist and security may also be included.

Additionally, players will be afforded a number of amenities in the NBA Orlando campus, like a players-only lounge for entertainment.

Barbers, mannicurists and pedicurists will also be available as needed.

Cagers will also be allowed to attend other games when their schedule permits.

Meanwhile, sanctions will be metted on anyone who leaves the Orlando campus without prior approval.

Per Charania, this includes a self-quarantine and enhanced testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Despite the laid out plans, some players are still skeptical about the return due to various concerns.

The NBA has since notified their players that they may choose not to play in the 2019-20 season.

A player must notify his team by June 24 (June 25, Manila time) if he will not be joining the return.

Some players who opt out, called "protected players" and "excused players" — those who are believed to be at higher risk for sever illness from COVID-19 — will not have their saliries reduced should they choose not to return.

