Phil Younghusband with son Philip
Ex-Azkal Phil Younghusband welcomes son
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 10:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine Azkals player Phil Younghusband is now a young dad, after welcoming a son last June 12.

Younghusband and his wife Margaret greeted their firstborn, Philip James, on Independence day.

The Philippine men's football top scorer announced Philip's birth on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Very proud to introduce Team Younghusband's new signing Philip James Younghusband, named after his Grandad and Dad," Younghusband wrote.

The 32-year-old has had a long career with the Philippine Azkals before retiring in 2019.

He is the most capped player and all-time top goal scorer of the Azkals with 108 appearances and 52 goals in 13 years.

