UST named UAAP general champion anew after pandemic-shortened Season 82
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 4:13pm

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas is set to roar loud and proud anew when it officially clinches its fourth straight double-championship in the scheduled virtual closing ceremonies of the aborted 82nd UAAP Season.

Retaining its status as the epitome of sporting excellence against seven other league counterparts, the Growling Tigers amassed enough points to earn the overall title once again in both the seniors and juniors division despite the cancellation of the remaining second-semester events.

“I think in the last count, they will be declared general champions. I do believe that they were leading,” said Emmanuel Fernandez of last season’s host Ateneo on Tuesday’s PSA Forum.

Before the scrapping of remaining UAAP events (volleyball, football, baseball, softball, athletics, lawn tennis and 3x3 basketball) last April, Fernandez said that 16 of 18 championships in high school and 21 of 31 titles in college were already awarded, paving enough way for Santo Tomas to be announced as champions.

From those completed tournaments, Santo Tomas copped five gold medals in seniors division (men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s judo) for a total of 209 points. It’s already the 44th overall title for the Espana-based squad.

Their junior counterparts also reigned supreme with a total of 159 points after wins in boys' and girls' swimming, boys' taekwondo, boys' judo, girls' basketball and boys' baseball. It’s the Tiger Cub’s sixth straight and 21st overall high school trophy.

UST will be officially crowned at the end of July when the UAAP host Ateneo stages a virtual closing ceremony, where it will also turn over the torch to Season 83 host La Salle.

Meanwhile, as not all athletes got a chance to shine and compete with the cancellation of 82nd Season, there will be no “Athletes of the Year” awardees.

Sisi Rondina (UST volleyball), Kai Sotto (Ateneo basketball), Jessie King Lacuna (Ateneo swimming) and Phillip Joaquin Santos (Ateneo swimming) were the recipients of last season’s Athlete of the Year honors for both team and individual sports.

1 hour ago
