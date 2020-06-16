COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Rubilen Amit
Geremy Pintolo
Philippine billiards body to cue artists on delayed allowance: Liquidation needed
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 3:55pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Billiards and Snookers Congress of the Philippines on Tuesday said the national team, including Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Rubilen Amit, is partly to blame for the delay in their monthly allowance.

BSCP secretary-general Robert Mananquil said Amit, who raised the issue the day before that they haven’t received their monthly stipend the whole of 2020, knew all along that it will be delayed since they would need the liquidation report of the money they were given for their SEAG training last year.

“Part of the requirement is the liquidation of the financial assistance directly given to players for their SEAG preparation, Rubilen (Amit) included,” said Mananquil. “The players and BSCP will not be given assistance without these.”

Mananquil was reacting to Amit’s revelation the day before that she and the national squad are trying to make ends meet because they haven’t received their monthly stipend this year.

It didn’t help that the venue Amit and the rest of the national team should be training at is still under repair.

“With no training center provided by the PSC, where would players go to train? In commercial halls? All are still closed with the lockdown,” said Mananquil. “The problem now, we can’t meet with PSC chairman Butch Ramirez neither can we send communication due to the lockdown.

“And with all the problems the PSC is facing, does PSC still have money for billiards?” he added.

BILLIARDS RUBILEN AMIT
