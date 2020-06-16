UAAP mulls SEA Games-style of staging games in first half of 2021

MANILA, Philippines – If the 2019 Southeast Asian Games did it, it's possible.

For the 83rd season of the University Athletics Association of the Philippines, the league is making sure that all student-athletes across all events in both the high school and collegiate divisions will get a chance to play.

One of the league's plans, once the government allows the resumption of sporting events and schools are allowed to open, is to play out Season 83 in full during the first six months of 2021.

"We are planning to have a full calendar but that's dependent on the government and the schools themselves. These are students. Normalcy in the schools will take precedent," said Season 82 president Em Fernandez of Ateneo during Tuesday's PSA Forum session, which is powered by SMART and presented by San Miguel Corp., Go For Gold, Amelie Hotel, Braska Restaurant, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

"Kung normal na ang pasok either online or face-to-face maybe we can talk about UAAP sports. But right now, full calendar when it will start, based on the government stated, PSC said no tournaments until December of 2020, we're looking at the first quarter of 2021."

“This means that all sports, including televised events basketball and volleyball, will be played simultaneously during those months. Yes, just like the SEA Games.”

"If the SEA Games can do it, what's stopping the UAAP from doing the same thing? Kung si volleyball season runs from February to May, what's stopping the UAAP from running basketball side-by-side?" thought Fernandez.

"The idea is to have the full calendar if possible, to have it and start it first of the year. Para kaming nag-start ng second sem all sports."

Still, nothing is set in stone.

For Executive Director Rebo Saguisag, this is just one of the many scenarios that can either be implemented or changed depending on the developments regarding the on-going coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Ang daming permutations, nasa plan Z na kami and we should never stop. This gives us a chance to make sports responsive and even more superior pre-COVID-19. Let's be creative and the BMD [Board of Managing Directors] has been very very creative in coming up with different variations."