Food, meal time & coffee to stay warm with Azkals

Philstar.com will be publishing a series of articles on the build-up to the 10th Anniversary of the historic 2010 Suzuki Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – In our other article in our retrospective for the Azkals as we count down to the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Suzuki Cup, we recounted Phil Younghusband’s stomach flu game — in the light of Michael Jordan’s bad pizza game that was retold in the documentary “The Last Dance”.

Related Stories Phil Younghusband's stomach flu game

Prior to the historic group stage match against Vietnam, Phil fell ill the night before and was terribly weakened by constantly going to the loo to throw up his guts. And yet, he lined up with the Azkals against the then-defending Suzuki Cup champions and scored the insurance goal on the way to a 2-nil win.

Food wasn’t only Younghusband’s or the Philippines’ concern during the tournament.

Every team in every international tournament always ensures that if they aren’t served their cultural food, there is a general and homogeneous serving of basic meat, chicken, vegetables and pasta to go with bread, salad, fruits and juices.

During the 2010 Suzuki Cup, the countries in Group B — host Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar and the Philippines — were staying in the former’s capital of Hanoi; billeted at the Sheraton Hanoi to be exact.

Singapore was usually assigned first to eat in a ballroom reserved for the participating teams. The Philippines came next. The Vietnamese team stayed in another hotel while Myanmar had someone prepare their own food.

Singapore usually had a member of their team eat ahead of everyone else. If within 15 minutes, he didn’t fall ill or feel the need to unload, the rest of their entourage followed. Whether these were football versions of the old Boston Garden treatment to the Celtics’ visitors remains to be seen. But as the saying goes, it is better to err on the side of caution.

The Filipinos, for their part, ate whatever was served. It should also be noted that then-head coach Simon McMenemy disallowed any mobile phones or gadgets during meals. Offenders were fined for breaches. Coach Simon’s reasoning was meals were a time not only for eating, but also for bonding.

At some point, everyone got tired of the same food served day in and out. The members of the team requested for Philippine officials if they could eat at the hotel’s main coffee shop and restaurant (because that is expense not covered by the host country). They were granted that request the day of the Vietnam game.

Unfortunately, Younghusband fell ill the night before.

After the match against Vietnam that ended around 9:30 in the evening (the Azkals arrived at the hotel around 11 p.m.), the team was famished and made extra orders from the kitchen to go with the usual viands served to them.

When the team traveled the next day to Nam Dinh, which is an hour and 40 minute-drive north from Hanoi and closer to the Chinese border, the team stayed at the Vhoang Hotel, which was much smaller than the Hanoi billeting and with a far smaller selection of food. In fact, the Azkals’ first meal there was composed of a strip of breaded chicken, bokchoy, potatoes, buttered rice and potatoes. Hearty but oily, and not what an athlete needs to eat prior to an important match against Myanmar.

Nam Dinh being more provincial in nature, the team would go around for eateries. They also repaired to coffee shops as it was the start of the winter season.

There were no further incidents related to food and the team went on to finish in a scoreless draw with Myanmar to advance to its first ever Suzuki Cup semifinals.