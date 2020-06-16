UAAP brass at PSA Forum

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
(The Philippine Star) - June 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The uncertainties surrounding the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) season will be discussed today when the league’s top officials grace the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum webcast.

The session starts at 10 a.m. with executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag and UAAP president Emmanuel Fernandez of previous host Ateneo gracing the online forum.

To be tackled is the date of the upcoming 83rd season amid the ongoing quarantine protocols in Metro Manila.

From September, the UAAP may push the opener to early next year.

