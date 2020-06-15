COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Marcial wants to rule 'both' worlds
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2020 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines – With his power, talent and spirit, Eumir Marcial believes delivering the country’s first Olympic gold medal as an amateur and becoming a world pro boxing champion can be done.

The Tokyo-bound welterweight champ, deluged by offers to join the pro ranks as early as two years ago, expects to sign a pro contract anytime soon but the Zamboanga native, 24, has reiterated his commitment to produce the first gold medal in the Quadrennial Games.

“One thing I’m guaranteeing to all, I will fight in the Olympics and I will pour it all out until the last drop of my blood and sweat just to get that Olympic gold that we’ve all aspired for,” said Marcial in Filipino.

Three other Pinoy athletes have earned berths in the Tokyo Games moved a year back due to the coronavirus pandemic, including fellow fighter Irish Magno, gymnast Caloy Yulo and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena. But the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and AIBA Youth World Boxing titlist remains the best bet to deliver the elusive Olympic gold.

However, offers for him to turn pro sparked some loose talks of him abandoning his Olympic dream or distracting him in his Olympic buildup. Some even hinted at him depriving the country of a clear shot at the boxing gold.

But he allayed all those fears, assuring everyone that he would fight in the Olympics even if signs a pro contract soon. In fact, his plan to turn pro also serves as an impetus to his Olympic dream.

“To all those who offered me deals, I’m assuring all you were never a distraction for me in terms of my training and preparation. In fact, you are one of the reasons I’m determined to succeed in the Olympics,” said Marcial in Filipino.

“I thank you for the trust and seeing in me the potential to not just become an Olympic gold medalist but also a pro boxing world champion,” he added.

Marcial’s statements came after the Philippine Sports Commission’s reaffirmed its full support to Marcial even if the latter decides to turn pro.

“Olympics is now open to pros even in 2016,” said PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez. “The board might review that (if signs to be pro), but when he is training for the Olympics personally I think he (Marcial) should get support from the PSC.”

The ABAP has also expressed its unconditional support to the fighter.

Marcial said that he had received offers to turn pro as early as two years ago, adding that he even entertained and carefully studied them.

But he had stressed that he would not be remiss in his preparations and training for the Olympics.

“I just want to make it clear to them that the possibility of entering the pros isn’t something to be rushed,” said Marcial. “With the help of my family and trusted friends, I’ve been studying the offers since I first received it two years ago.”

ABAP president Ricky Vargas said he is happy for Marcial.

“Now there is no more hindrance for his turning professional. We wish him the best and if Eumir is willing and able when the Olympics come around, we will gladly welcome him to the line up,” said Vargas.

ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson said the PSC’s move to continue supporting Marcial despite his plans of turning pro is a happy compromise.

“We thank the PSC for stepping up to the plate for Eumir,” said Picson.

BOXING EUMIR MARCIAL
