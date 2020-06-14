Bianca Pagdanganan wary but ready for big pro debut

MANILA, Philippines — When the US women’s golf circuits resume next month, Bianca Pagdanganan expects to get right into the mix, thrilled to hit her first shot in a much-awaited rookie campaign against some of the world’s best players and rising stars.

“I'm really hoping that I get into the tournament in Ohio,” said Pagdanganan, referring to the $2 million Marathon Classic in Sylvania, the first LPGA event after a three-month hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The SEA Games gold medalist and 2017 Philippine Ladies Open champion earned her LPGA card by finishing tied for 38th in the punishing eight-round Q-Series late last year but the health crisis held back all events in world sports, frustrating the US-based shotmaker no end.

“It’s a little frustrating since I was really excited to start my rookie year on the tour,” she said.

Given the huge number of world-class players eager to land a spot in Ohio, Pagdanganan might miss the elite Marathon Classic roster but still expects to get going elsewhere.

“If I don't get in, then I'll play a Symetra event in Michigan that same week,” said the Gonzaga University product, pointing to the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek, also the first event in LPGA’s farm league following the long break.

Whatever event she would be competing in, the ace shotmaker said she's more than ready to hack it out with the best, staying in game-shape throughout the lull and keeping her competitive spirit in check while working out throughout the quarantine.

“I think that despite not being able to go out and practice for more than a month, I’d say I was still able to keep my swing in shape through the training regimen I followed.

“The last three months have been tough mentally, especially trying to motivate myself and keep an everyday routine. But it’s nice to finally be out and see my game still be in shape despite the long break,” she said.

Aware of the enormous challenge she would be facing in a shortened season, Pagdanganan said her target is to keep her Tour card for next year.

“With all the adjustments in the schedule, my plan/goal for my rookie campaign is to be able to keep my card for next year,” she said. “I’m hoping that I’ll still be able to. It might be a bit of a challenge, but I just have to make the most from the opportunities I have.”

To bolster her chances, she has toughened up physically in anticipation of a gruelling weekly campaign both in the LPGA and Symetra Tours.

“One of the problems that could arise coming off a long break would be trying to be physically and mentally tough. Having to play golf consecutively is going to be a challenge especially after having to stay home for over a month," said Pagdanganan.

While stressing that competitive golf is very much different, she said she's been trying to stay mentally and physically strong. Besides, all players would be going through the same process in pursuit of golfing excellence.

"Competitive golf is something you need to get used to, so it’ll definitely be challenging to get back in shape. On the other hand, I’d say that most – if not all, will be going through the same experience," she said.