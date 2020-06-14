E-Gilas Pilipinas out to make most of opportunity in FIBA esports tourney

MANILA, Philippines — With the Philippines, including the sports industry still reeling from the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine national NBA2K team looks forward to serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration with an upcoming historic stint this week.

Becoming the first players to join an international tournament amid the crisis, expect an all-heart fight from the E-Gilas Pilipinas beaming with confidence in flying the flag high and winning the ground-breaking International Basketball Federation (FIBA) E-Sports Open 2020 slated June 19-21.

“Napalakaging bagay po ito. It’s a great honor to represent our country and I’m sure na buong Pilipinas nakasuporta lalo’t ito ang magiging kauna-unahan na international tournament sa gitna ng pandemic,” the two-time NBA2K Asia champion Rial “Rial” Polog Jr. on Sunday told The STAR.

“Sana maging inspirasyon po ito sating mga Pinoy. Sa kabila ng lahat ng krisis na kinakaharap natin ngayon ay kaya natin magtagumpay. Tuloy ang buhay at laban. Gagawin po namin lahat para manalo. ‘Di po namin kayo bibiguin.”

The dazzling shooting guard Rial, who reigned supreme in the NBA2K16 and NBA 2K19 Asian championships, is joined by Rocky Braña (C/PF), Clark Banzon (PF), Al Timajo (C/PF), Aljon Cruzin (PG), Philippe Alcaraz IV (C) and Custer Galas (SF) in the seven-man roster announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

With Alcaraz and Galas also being former Asian 2K champions aside from Polog Jr, all Philippine squad members boast a daunting 99 overall NBA2K rating – explaining their supreme confidence to reign over the 16 other participating nations.

“Our chances against the best national teams are huge. Very confident po kami that we will dominate them based on our experience and chemistry as a team. We can beat any team,” added Polog Jr.

“May chance tayong manalo dahil sa 2K, hindi usapan ang height. Pantay lahat. Doblehin o triplehin lang sa practice dahil hindi na tayo lumabalaban para sarili natin, lumabalaban na tayo para sa bansa. Laban natin itong lahat,” stressed Braña."

But more than the honor to don national colors and be of hope amid the crisis, this international stint is a culmination of their hoop dreams since childhood – making them feel like real pro and national basketball players.

“Pangarap ko po ito at hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala,” said the Makati pride Braña. “Parang feeling ko po, preofessional basketball player ako ng PBA na sinali sa Gilas Pilipinas to compete at FIBA,” added Polog Jr., who resides in Quezon City.

They may be playing on virtual arenas, but the same Philippine flag will be on their chests as they also bid to realize the entire country’s dreams of being a world basketball champion.

This inaugural FIBA NBA2K Open will be played on Pro-Am mode and will be produced from the FIBA Esports Studio in Riga, Latvia with America’s Argentinia and Brazil, Oceania’s Australia and New Zealand, Asia’s Indonesia, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia along with Europe’s Austria, Cyprus, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine standing on the Philippines' way.