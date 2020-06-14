ONE Championship teases console game

MANILA, Philippines — Could a ONE Championship console game be in the works?

The Singapore-based mixed martial arts promotion teased a possible video game for Sony's newest console the Playstation 5.

"Who wants it?," A post on the promotion's Instagram page read.

A ONE Championship console game would mean getting to control Filipino fighters in the promotion like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio and Brandon Vera.

US-based UFC already has its own console game, so a ONE Championship version is not exactly far-fetched.

Other combat sports like boxing also have their own console game like "Fight Night Champion".

Sony launched its newest console earlier this week, seven yeras after the release of the Playstation 4.