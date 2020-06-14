COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
ONE Championship teases console game
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2020 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Could a ONE Championship console game be in the works?

The Singapore-based mixed martial arts promotion teased a possible video game for Sony's newest console the Playstation 5.

"Who wants it?," A post on the promotion's Instagram page read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who wants it? ???? @rodtang_jimungnon @giorgiopetrosyan @angelaleemma @aunglansang @stamp_fairtex #PS5 #PS5Reveal

A post shared by ONE Championship (@onechampionship) on

A ONE Championship console game would mean getting to control Filipino fighters in the promotion like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio and Brandon Vera.

US-based UFC already has its own console game, so a ONE Championship version is not exactly far-fetched.

Other combat sports like boxing also have their own console game like "Fight Night Champion".

Sony launched its newest console earlier this week, seven yeras after the release of the Playstation 4.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ateneo's Dani Ravena hits back at victim-blaming
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Amid the controversy of "victim-blaming" social media posts on the Philippine National Police's official assets, the second-generation...
Sports
fbfb
Azkals' Chieffy Caligdong finds new life as football coach in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
During the Filoil Flying V Sports webcast Usapang Football hosted by this author Saturday evening, June 13, Caligdong, who...
Sports
fbfb
Carlsen shows clutch moves
By Edgar De Castro | June 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen easily dismissed Armenian Levon Aronian in the semifinal to move closer to the $265,000 Online Clutch Champions Showdown title.
Sports
fbfb
Players divided on NBA return, rue health, social justice concerns
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The more vocal voice of the opposition is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is set to miss the rest of the season after...
Sports
fbfb
Dwight Ramos will be an impact player in Ateneo, says Baldwin
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
"Dwight's the kind of player that has across the board impact in a game. He's a very intellectual player. He's not just a...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
ONE Championship teases console game
By Luisa Morales | 13 minutes ago
The Singapore-based mixed martial arts promotion teased a possible video game for Sony's newest console the Playstation ...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
SBP pays homage to the late Nic Jorge
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The basketball federation highlighted Jorge's contributions in investing in the grassroots level of basketball with the MILO...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Phil Younghusband's stomach flu game
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
If Michael Jordan had his bad pizza game that was recently talked about in "The Last Dance: documentary, the Philippine men’s...
Sports
fbfb
Game-changer for Gameville
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Over 20 years ago, a basketball enthusiast who dabbled in playing and coaching in Pasig leagues put up a company called Gameville to produce quality customized sportswear.
13 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Some NBA players opting to sit out
June 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon says some NBA players are considering skipping the planned 22-team restart to the coronavirus-halted 2019-20 campaign in Orlando next month.
13 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with