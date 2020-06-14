COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio (L) and the late Nic Jorge
FILE
SBP pays homage to the late Nic Jorge
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2020 - 12:07pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Inc. (SBP) expressed their condolences to the family of hoops pillar Nic Jorge, who passed away early Saturday morning in his sleep.

Jorge was 78.

"The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is one with the entire Philippine basketball community in mourning the passing of a stalwart of our sport in Nic Jorge," the statement read.

"Mr. Jorge was an accomplished coach in the collegiate and professional ranks and even led the Philippines in the 1978 FIBA World Cup," it added.

The basketball federation highlighted Jorge's contributions in investing in the grassroots level of basketball with the MILO BEST center.

Jorge established the development program in the late 1970s.

"His training program became the spark that led to the development of young kids who would become basketball legends themselves and it took a visionary in Mr. Jorge to harness the Filipino youth's potential," SBP said.

Jorge was also a founding member of the SBP.

"His presence and wisdom will be terribly missed."

