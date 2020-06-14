COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ateneo Lady Eagles' Dani Ravena
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Ateneo's Dani Ravena hits back at victim-blaming
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2020 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — UAAP champion libero Dani Ravena did not mince words when dealing with victim-blaming.

Amid the controversy of "victim-blaming" social media posts on the Philippine National Police's official assets, the second-generation volleyball star did not hesitate to share her sentiments.

Ravena responded to a Twitter user on Saturday that rebuked former Ateneo setter Jia Morado on the issue.

"You dumb f---. Your 'real' is not the reality that we should all live by. Your so called 'reality' is the freaking problem," Ravena wrote on social media.

"Hoy kuya! Ang manyak, manyak. Ikaw magbago! Hindi yung sisisihin mo pa suot ng babae! 101% ka pa diyan ah," she added.

The user responded to Morado's retweet of Sen. Risa Hontiveros' statement on the issue that there is no "dress code" for rape.

"So you are telling me you dressed showing your hidden assets and then you want me to look and talk about your shoes? Just getting real now that is a 101%," the user wrote.

The PNP has since issued a probe among its ranks after the publishing of the controversial posts.

UAAP VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Carlsen shows clutch moves
By Edgar De Castro | June 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen easily dismissed Armenian Levon Aronian in the semifinal to move closer to the $265,000 Online Clutch Champions Showdown title.
Sports
fbfb
Dwight Ramos will be an impact player in Ateneo, says Baldwin
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
"Dwight's the kind of player that has across the board impact in a game. He's a very intellectual player. He's not just a...
Sports
fbfb
DLSU's Cobb encourages fellow athletes to maximize voice in times of crisis
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Acknowledging their significant presence and following, the two-time UAAP champion urged sports personalities to use their...
Sports
fbfb
Some NBA players opting to sit out
June 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon says some NBA players are considering skipping the planned 22-team restart to the coronavirus-halted 2019-20 campaign in Orlando next month.
Sports
fbfb
So, Carlsen could cross paths in online Clutch Chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Carlsen and So, born in the Philippines but representing the United States, hammered out 6-2 leads against Armenian Levon...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
Azkals' Chieffy Caligdong finds new life as football coach in Canada
By Rick Olivares | 19 minutes ago
During the Filoil Flying V Sports webcast Usapang Football hosted by this author Saturday evening, June 13, Caligdong, who...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Players divided on NBA return, rue health, social justice concerns
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The more vocal voice of the opposition is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is set to miss the rest of the season after...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Yulo better off staying in Japan
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Gymnastics ace Caloy Yulo will continue training in Japan all the way to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and is hoping...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Pinoy hoops pillar passes away
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Philippine basketball, and Philippine sports in general, just lost a pillar – Nic Jorge.
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Philippines joins FIBA E-Sports Open
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio said yesterday it’s all systems go for the Philippines to participate...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with