Ateneo's Dani Ravena hits back at victim-blaming

MANILA, Philippines — UAAP champion libero Dani Ravena did not mince words when dealing with victim-blaming.

Amid the controversy of "victim-blaming" social media posts on the Philippine National Police's official assets, the second-generation volleyball star did not hesitate to share her sentiments.

Related Stories PNP to probe 'victim-blaming' social media posts among its ranks

Ravena responded to a Twitter user on Saturday that rebuked former Ateneo setter Jia Morado on the issue.

You dumb f*ck. Your “real” is not the reality that we should ALL live by. Your so called “reality” IS THE FREAKIN PROBLEM. Hoy kuya! Ang manyak, manyak. Ikaw magbago! Hindi yung sisisihin mo pa suot ng babae! 101% ka pa diyan ah. https://t.co/fqod0zyKVl — Dani Ravena (@ravenadani) June 13, 2020

"You dumb f---. Your 'real' is not the reality that we should all live by. Your so called 'reality' is the freaking problem," Ravena wrote on social media.

"Hoy kuya! Ang manyak, manyak. Ikaw magbago! Hindi yung sisisihin mo pa suot ng babae! 101% ka pa diyan ah," she added.

The user responded to Morado's retweet of Sen. Risa Hontiveros' statement on the issue that there is no "dress code" for rape.

"So you are telling me you dressed showing your hidden assets and then you want me to look and talk about your shoes? Just getting real now that is a 101%," the user wrote.

The PNP has since issued a probe among its ranks after the publishing of the controversial posts.