Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (C) and LA Clippers' Lou Williams (R) expressed opposition to returning to play while Houston's Austin Rivers supported the season restart
AFP/Getty Images
Players divided on NBA return, rue health, social justice concerns
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2020 - 10:55am

MANILA, Philippines — NBA players are reportedly divided on whether or not the league should restart the 2019-20 season, despite plans of a July 31 return in Orlando, Florida already being ironed out.

The more vocal voice of the opposition is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Irving's primary concern is the unrest stemming from racial injustices around the country.

"I don't support going into Orlando. I'm not with the systematic racism and the [expletive]. Something smells a little fishy," Irving reportedly told NBA plyers on a call on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Irving is "willing to give up everything" for social reform.

Another NBA player reportedly told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski of his concerns about shifting the attention from the Black Lives Matter movement to the comings and goings of basketball.

"Once we start playing basketball again, the news will turn from systemic racism to 'who did what' in the game last night. It's a crucial time for us to be able to play and blend that to impact what's happening in our communities," they said.

"We are fighting for radical change. Sports has been a healing factor.... In this climate... It's a distraction," Williams said on Instagram.

"You're dying to get back in the house and drink a beer and watch us hoop opposed to being outside fighting for your equality," he said.

Houston's Austin Rivers, for his part, had a different approach on the issue.

Rivers said that returning to play would actually help the BLM movement. With players earning money with the NBA season back, they will be able to help the movement more.

"Us coming back would be putting money in all our pockets. With this money you could help out even more people and continue to give more importantly your time and energy towards the BLM movement. Which I'm 100% on board with," Rivers said.

Rivers thinks that returning to play and fighting for social change can be done hand-in-hand.

"I love Kyrie's passion towards helping this movement. It's admirable and inspiring. I'm with it... but in the right way and not at the cost of the whole NBA and players careers. We can do both," Rivers said.

Apart from achieving social justice, concerns of players also include the safety of the "bubble" in Orlando regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Per Wojnarowski, players may opt to skip the season return without any discipline for staying at home.

However, these players would lose a portion of salary for the games missed.

