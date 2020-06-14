Players divided on NBA return, rue health, social justice concerns

MANILA, Philippines — NBA players are reportedly divided on whether or not the league should restart the 2019-20 season, despite plans of a July 31 return in Orlando, Florida already being ironed out.

The more vocal voice of the opposition is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Irving's primary concern is the unrest stemming from racial injustices around the country.

Kyrie Irving told NBA players on call Friday, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: "I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullshit. Something smells a little fishy." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

"I don't support going into Orlando. I'm not with the systematic racism and the [expletive]. Something smells a little fishy," Irving reportedly told NBA plyers on a call on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Irving is "willing to give up everything" for social reform.

Kyrie Irving on players call Friday, per sources: “I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform)." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

Another NBA player reportedly told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski of his concerns about shifting the attention from the Black Lives Matter movement to the comings and goings of basketball.

One respected NBA player tells me: “Once we start playing basketball again, the news will turn from systemic racism to ‘who did what’ in the game last night. It’s a crucial time for us to be able to play and blend that to impact what’s happening in our communities.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2020

"Once we start playing basketball again, the news will turn from systemic racism to 'who did what' in the game last night. It's a crucial time for us to be able to play and blend that to impact what's happening in our communities," they said.

LA Clippers' Lou Williams mirrored Irving's sentiments, calling the return of the season "a distraction".

"We are fighting for radical change. Sports has been a healing factor.... In this climate... It's a distraction," Williams said on Instagram.

"You're dying to get back in the house and drink a beer and watch us hoop opposed to being outside fighting for your equality," he said.

Houston's Austin Rivers, for his part, had a different approach on the issue.

Austin Rivers responds to Kyrie Irving being opposed to resuming the NBA season in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/D7A7jbpUE2 — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2020

Rivers said that returning to play would actually help the BLM movement. With players earning money with the NBA season back, they will be able to help the movement more.

"Us coming back would be putting money in all our pockets. With this money you could help out even more people and continue to give more importantly your time and energy towards the BLM movement. Which I'm 100% on board with," Rivers said.

Rivers thinks that returning to play and fighting for social change can be done hand-in-hand.

"I love Kyrie's passion towards helping this movement. It's admirable and inspiring. I'm with it... but in the right way and not at the cost of the whole NBA and players careers. We can do both," Rivers said.

Apart from achieving social justice, concerns of players also include the safety of the "bubble" in Orlando regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Per Wojnarowski, players may opt to skip the season return without any discipline for staying at home.

The NBA and NBPA are expected to agree on a provision that wouldn't require players to restart the season, nor subject them to discipline for staying home, sources tell ESPN. The players would lose a portion of salary for those games missed. https://t.co/WkV5qqEmE5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

However, these players would lose a portion of salary for the games missed.