Nic Jorge, Philippine hoops pillar, passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine basketball just lost one of its pillars — Nic Jorge.

Jorge, one of the most likeable coaches around who is most known for being the founding father of the nationally renowned Milo Best Center, passed away in his sleep early Saturday.

He was 78.

But more than just a grassroots basketball advocate, Jorge left behind a lasting legacy. He was founding member of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and a former secretary-general of its predecessor, the Basketball Association of the Philippines, and former coach of the Philippine team that competed in the 1978 FIBA World Championship.

It was in that same tournament that he realized something has to be done in improving basketball particularly the grassroots.

Enter Milo Best in 1978.

“I was one of his products,” said Kiefer Ravena, a former Ateneo star who now plays for NLEX in the PBA, referring to Jorge.

Jorge practically spent most of his life in basketball being a playing coach of the University of the Philippines Maroons in the 60s before making another tour of duty with the Diliman-based dribblers in the late 90s and was a former coach in the early years of the PBA as well as in the amateur circuit—the PABL.

For a few years, Jorge was also at the coaching helm at Mapua.

His death left a pall of sadness in Pinoy hoops that had also mourned the passing of another revered coach Aric del Rosario.

And Phoenix coach Louie Alas vividly remembers his mentor.

“He’s super cool but strict. He’s very accommodating to me when I started to coach. Whatever I ask, he answers. He’s really more than willing to share,” said Alas.