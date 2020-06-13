COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
So, Carlsen could cross paths in online Clutch Chess tiff
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2020 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Chess’ current world champions — Magnus Carlsen (standard, rapid and blitz) and Wesley So (Fischer-random) — are on a possible collision course.

Carlsen and So, born in the Philippines but representing the United States, hammered out 6-2 leads against Armenian Levon Aronian and the US’s Fabiano Caruana, respectively, in the first half of their 12-game semis showdown to set in motion a potential title duel in Clutch Chess International done online Friday night.

Carlsen and So could finish off their rivals with the final six games being played at press time.

Their lead though is not as big as it seems as Aronian and Caruana could still pull off a comeback since the unique tournament format gives three points for a victory in Games 11 and 12.

Carlsen and So though are expected to hold on to the lead and forge a much anticipated clash of the two players coming off recent victories with the former topping the Lindores Abbey rapid last month and the latter ruling Clutch Chess Champions Cup early this month.

Carlsen, however, holds So’s number having beaten the latter in the semis of Lindores.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dwight Ramos will be an impact player in Ateneo, says Baldwin
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
"Dwight's the kind of player that has across the board impact in a game. He's a very intellectual player. He's not just a...
Sports
fbfb
Hidilyn Diaz finds 'belongingness' in weightlifting
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Growing up surrounded by her male cousins, Diaz used the sport as a way to connect with her relatives. At the young age of...
Sports
fbfb
So, Carlsen could cross paths in online Clutch Chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Carlsen and So, born in the Philippines but representing the United States, hammered out 6-2 leads against Armenian Levon...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial close to signing deal
By Joaquin Henson | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Olympic middleweight boxing qualifier Eumir Marcial will meet with ABAP president Ricky Vargas and secretary-general Ed Picson next week, hoping to conclude a protracted negotiation for a pro contract.
Sports
fbfb
Where’s the money?
By Bill Velasco | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
It appears that sports is starting to batter down the doors keeping it from getting out into the sun.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
43 minutes ago
UAAP volleyball stars out to smash 'pretty face' stereotype
By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
Aimed to be candid and personal, the four collegiate volleybelles are out to smash different perceptions and stereotypes with...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Nic Jorge, Philippine hoops pillar, passes away
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Jorge, one of the most likeable coaches around who is most known for being the founding father of the nationally renowned...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Rose blooms as golf returns
14 hours ago
Britain’s Justin Rose fired a seven-under par 63 Thursday to seize the early lead as the US PGA Tour ended a 91-day...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
'How do we fix this?' NBA star LeBron James takes on voter suppression
23 hours ago
A conservative commentator once advised him to "shut up and dribble," but basketball legend LeBron James is bringing star...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Zion Williamson stars in NBA 2K21 preview
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The No. 1 overall pick was the center of attention in the minute-long sneak peek of NBA 2K21, which was revealed alongside...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with