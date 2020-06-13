So, Carlsen could cross paths in online Clutch Chess tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Chess’ current world champions — Magnus Carlsen (standard, rapid and blitz) and Wesley So (Fischer-random) — are on a possible collision course.

Carlsen and So, born in the Philippines but representing the United States, hammered out 6-2 leads against Armenian Levon Aronian and the US’s Fabiano Caruana, respectively, in the first half of their 12-game semis showdown to set in motion a potential title duel in Clutch Chess International done online Friday night.

Carlsen and So could finish off their rivals with the final six games being played at press time.

Their lead though is not as big as it seems as Aronian and Caruana could still pull off a comeback since the unique tournament format gives three points for a victory in Games 11 and 12.

Carlsen and So though are expected to hold on to the lead and forge a much anticipated clash of the two players coming off recent victories with the former topping the Lindores Abbey rapid last month and the latter ruling Clutch Chess Champions Cup early this month.

Carlsen, however, holds So’s number having beaten the latter in the semis of Lindores.