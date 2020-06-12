Report: Magic Johnson documentary in the works

MANILA, Philippines — After Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' "The Last Dance", it's Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson's turn.

According to an exclusive report by Variety, multiple television and film studios are collaborating with "unprecedented access" to the Lakers great.

Magic Johnson Feature Documentary in the Works (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/Jh9Hx5erHU — Variety (@Variety) June 11, 2020

The documentary will reportedly incorporate archival footage of Johnson, alongside interviews spanning his on-court success and adjustment to achieve off-court as well.

Johnson played as a point guard for the Lakers for 13 seasons and was regarded as one of Jordan's rivals during the peak of their careers.

He is a five-time NBA champion and had a three-peat run from 1985 to 1988. He was named NBA Most Valuable Player thrice in his career.

Johnson is also a 12-time NBA All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist with the 1992 USA men's basketball team dubbed "The Dream Team".