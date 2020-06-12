COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Hidilyn Diaz during the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Hidilyn Diaz shares mental struggles amid pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2020 - 9:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has taken both a physical and mental toll on most people for the past few months.

2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz is no exception. Stuck in Malaysia as the Philippines remains on lockdown, the 29-year-old has had her fair share of struggles.

Speaking on Tiebreaker Vods' "So She Did" on Tuesday, Diaz narrated her anxieties as the pandemic spread amid uncertainty.

"Syempre natakot ako at may anxiety akong nararamdaman kung anong next. Tapos nalaman ko na yung Olympics napostpone, yung mga laro ko na-cancel so frustrated din ako," she shared.

The weightlifter was deep into her run for a return to the Summer Olympics before tournaments began getting called off left and right.

But despite her frustrations, Diaz eventually shifted her mindset and remained focused on her goal.

"Later on, natanggap ko na hindi natin control ito eh, hindi natin alam kung hanggang kailan ito so yung sa akin lang as an athlete, kailangan kong gawin yung kung anong kailangan kong gawing training," she said.

Apart from mental struggles, Diaz also had initial troubles in limiting her training regimen to what she had at home after Malaysia imposed its own lockdown rules since March.

"Hindi kami naka-training ng two weeks... parang back to ero yung strength ko," Diaz said.

"Buti na lang, may nakita ako sa IG (Instagram) na nagbebenta ng mga barbells," she added.

Early April, Diaz was seen training with makeshift barbells during quarantine due to the unavailability of equipment.

But with lockdown restrictions already relaxed in Malaysia, Diaz expects to return to her usual routines.

After experiencing hardships in the past few months, the elite athlete is eager to look forward and get back to work for her slot in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

"Grateful ako na nandito ako ngayon," Diaz said.

"[I] still cotninue sa dreams na nasa puso ko na binigay ni God sa akin," she added.

