NCAA to open next year with 4 'mandatory' sports
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 4:08pm

MANILA, Philippines – Slowly, collegiate sports are slowly seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

This after the NCAA Thursday announced it will open Season 96 early next year with only four mandatory sports to be played — basketball, volleyball, track and field, and swimming — while introducing for the very first time online chess and e-sports.

Traditionally slated every July, the league was forced to make the necessary adjustment, no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that has completely shut down sports not just here but the whole world.

While it may have set a date, it is still not be cast in stone as everything will still ultimately rely if a vaccine to the global health malady will be found and government relaxes quarantine protocols.

“Season 96, with Colegio de San Juan de Letran as host, shall begin in early months of 2021, subject to the decisions of government for the favorable conduct of games, while strictly observing safety and health protocols,” said Letran in a statement signed by league Policy Board president Fr. Clarence Marquez, OP and Management Committee chair Fr. Vic Calvo, OP Thursday.

Meanwhile, the UAAP, which usually unfurls in September, has made no announcement, saying the situation remained fluid.

“Everything is pretty much on the table but the good news is that we might be beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag.

But unlike in the past when it staged 26 events, the league has cut it to four while introducing for the first time online chess and e-sports events that would allow some athletes to compete at the safety of their home.

Letran will also adjust its player eligibility requirements.

“Some rules on student-athletes’ eligibility such as age, enrollment grades and even playing years, shall be relaxed, in consideration of the disruption of the school year and major changes in the education system,” it said.

There was also a plan of doing away with holding lavish opening ceremonies like in the past and instead open the league without much fanfare to save money.

They are also seriously considering hosting home-and-away games as well as the possibility of close-door events.

“It remains the NCAA’s top priority to ensure the safety and health of our student-athletes, coaches and trainers, and the general viewing public. The league’s objective of youth development through sports deserves our unequivocal support in order to continue and contribute to the future of our nation and our world,” it said.

