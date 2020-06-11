COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
'Virtual' Independence Day cycling fundraising tiff set
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 3:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pro-riders and bike enthusiasts get a chance to hit the road running anew on Friday with a virtual Independence Day Ride For Cause organized by Storck and Go For Gold.

Aside from support for the celebration of the country’s independence, the event will also serve as fundraiser for tricycle drivers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The target distance for all the participants is 122 kilometers in commemoration of the country’s 122nd year of sovereignty.

Former SEA Games triathlon champion, Go For Gold ambassador and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) athletes’ commission chairman Nikko Huelgas will be among the riders.

Interested riders can join by purchasing a ticket worth P100 for the raffle after the ride, where they can win exclusive bike merchandises from Storck, Go For Gold, Vitargo Philippines, My Daily Colagen and Rudy Project Philippines.

Though cycling is already allowed in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ)  modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), participants are advised to join and finish the target distance on their stationary bikes via an indoor riding application Zwift.

“Join us as we celebrate our 122nd Independence Day with a virtual long ride,” said Go For Gold head Jeremy Go.

“All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the TODA of Greenfield, one sector which has been hardly hit, and often neglected by the effects of the pandemic.”

