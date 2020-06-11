COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Athletic wear giant adidas is taking the necessary steps to battle racism within the confines of the company
AFP
Adidas makes move to battle racism within company
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Athletic wear giant adidas is taking concrete steps to battle racism within its ranks amid the prevailing Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

Adidas made a statement following the killing of black man George Floyd in police custody and was called out by some of their employees of allegedly "marginilazing black workers".

Per trade publication Footwear News, the company's black workers recently held a sit-out and created a coalition to push for changes within the company, including hiring more people of color (POC).

Days later, the German-founded company issued a number of systemic changes within their organization to address the issues raised by their POC workers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is our commitment to the Black community, and the world. We can change, and we will. This is just the start.

A post shared by adidas (@adidas) on

"The success of adidas would be nothing without Black athletes, Black artists, Black employees, and Black consumers. Period," the company said on social media.

"Remaining silent is not a neutral position when the people we should be standing with live in fear of police brutality due to systemic racism," they added.

Among the changes to be done by adidas are developing programs to ensure fair and equitable hiring throughout the company.

Thirty percent of all open positions, both internal and external, are set to be filled with Black and Latinx talent.

Apart from race, new positions will be filled with diversity in terms of gender, sexual orientation, disabilities and the like.

The company will also implement a Zero Tolerance Policy when dealing with discrimination.

Additionally, it will invest $120 million in black communities across North America over the next four years to combat racism.

"This isn't the final step, this is just the first," adidas wrote.

"It's time to own up to our ssilence: Black Lives Matter," the company added.

Recommended
