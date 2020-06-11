COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Kobe Bryant
AFP
Kobe Bryant to receive LA Area Emmy award
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 1:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The late Kobe Bean Bryant is set to receive the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award, the organization announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The award is set to recognize Bryant's "philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court".

Bryant was nominated for the award by Spectrum Sportsnet — a legendary fixture on Southern California television screens for two decades.

The 41-year-old Bryant played all 20 seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and continued on with different projects that benefited the LA community.

Among those were becoming an ambassador for women's basketball and raising awareness of homelessness in Los Angeles.

Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, will be honored during the 2020 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards on July 18.

BASKETBALL KOBE BRYANT
