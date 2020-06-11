COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Paragua continues online chess conquest
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines -- New York-based Mark Paragua added another title to his growing online collection as he ruled the SPEC and CA’s Life Arena Wednesday night ahead of a strong field that included 11 Grandmasters.

The 36-year-old Paragua amassed 88 points, or a whopping 13 points ahead of eventual second-placer, Armenian super GM Zaven Andrasian with 75 to pocket the top purse worth P5,000.

Filipino International Master Joel Pimentel was No. 3 with 73 points.

It was the third title by Paragua in the last five days after he blew away the competition in the semifinals of the First Philippine Bullet Chess Championship Saturday and the 10tht leg of the National Blitz Club Arena the next day.

Paragua, who owns the distinction as the first Filipino to breach the 2600-rating level before Wesley So did the trick, will thus be the heavy favorite in the 16-player grand finals slated tomorrow and reclaim his old status as the fastest Filipino chesser alive.

“The goal is to try to win it on Saturday and I think I’m on the right track,” said Paragua.

