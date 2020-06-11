COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz plays defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks on November 8, 2019 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE/Getty Images via AFP
Some NBA players hesitant with return plan
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 12:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite getting the green light from the NBA board of governors, some players are still hesitant to resume the 2019-20 season amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Slated to come back to regular season play by the end of July, the NBA will run until October in a single venue at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "several dozen players" participated in a conference call in the last 24 hours to discuss their reservations.

The NBA and the NBA Players Association are also expected to agree on a provision that would not require players to restart the season.

The league will also not be allowed to discipline them for staying at home, but the players would lose a portion of their salary for the games they miss.

According to ESPN's report, some of the inhibitions of the players include family concerns, COVID-19, social justice and more.

If a player should have a medical issue that may cause him to be excused from the season restart, he would be allowed to undergo an independent examination process.

A player in this situation wold be able to stay home without consequence.

The NBA restart would require the players of 22 teams invited back to stay within the Florida resort in a quarantine bubble until the season is finished.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Second life for ex-champ
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Just when it looked like things were going south, life took a positive turn for former WBA superlightweight champion Morris East.
Sports
fbfb
PVL to tentatively open in September with 9 teams
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Palou, however, said the finality of their plan would ultimately depend on the conditions set by government since no vaccine...
Sports
fbfb
Tubid aims to make amends with San Miguel after pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Tubid, who played five years with the Beermen from 2013 to 2017 and 2018 to 2019, was released as an unrestricted free agent...
Sports
fbfb
PBA losing 30M a month during season stoppage
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
On hiatus since early March, the PBA has felt the brunt of financial losses as its 45th season remains stalled.
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So barges into semis of Clutch Chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Wesley So waylaid Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, 13-5, to book a semifinal seat in the US$256,000 Clutch Chess International done...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
7 minutes ago
Joshua, Fury reach deal for all-British mega-bouts
7 minutes ago
British heavyweight world champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed in principle to meet in two blockbuster fights,...
Sports
fbfb
20 minutes ago
Some NBA players hesitant with return plan
By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "several dozen players" participated in a conference call in the last 24 hours to discuss their...
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
‘Game-changer’: Officials welcome signing of National Academy of Sports Act
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
The National Academy of Sports Act recently signed and enacted into law by President Rodrigo Duterte may change the Philippines’...
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
Entry fees safe and untouched, PBA D-League assures teams
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
There’s nothing to worry for the PBA D-League squads with regards to their participation fees despite the indefinite...
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
Sotto thrilled to learn from NBA G League coach Brian Shaw
By Dante Navarro | 21 hours ago
Kai Sotto expressed excitement over working and learning from NBA veteran and G League coach Brian Shaw.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with