Some NBA players hesitant with return plan

MANILA, Philippines — Despite getting the green light from the NBA board of governors, some players are still hesitant to resume the 2019-20 season amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Slated to come back to regular season play by the end of July, the NBA will run until October in a single venue at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "several dozen players" participated in a conference call in the last 24 hours to discuss their reservations.

The NBA and the NBA Players Association are also expected to agree on a provision that would not require players to restart the season.

The league will also not be allowed to discipline them for staying at home, but the players would lose a portion of their salary for the games they miss.

According to ESPN's report, some of the inhibitions of the players include family concerns, COVID-19, social justice and more.

If a player should have a medical issue that may cause him to be excused from the season restart, he would be allowed to undergo an independent examination process.

A player in this situation wold be able to stay home without consequence.

The NBA restart would require the players of 22 teams invited back to stay within the Florida resort in a quarantine bubble until the season is finished.