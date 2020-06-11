PBA losing 30M a month during season stoppage

MANILA, Philippines — Many businesses have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the PBA is no exception.

On hiatus since early March, the PBA has felt the brunt of financial losses as its 45th season remains stalled.

Speaking during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum webcast on Tuesday, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial revealed the extent of the league's losses.

"Ang mawawala sa amin gate receipts. Ang mawawala sa amin television. Ang mawawala sa amin sponsorship. At patuloy pa rin kaming nagbabayad sa mga tao namin," Marcial said.

"Lampas ng P30 million a month ang mawawala sa amin. Conservative yun," he added.

The basketball executive lamented the losses, but knows it was nobody's fault.

Marcial remains thankful for his team owners who were nothing but supportive during the trying time.

"Ganun talaga eh. Kahit yung ibang malalaking negosyo, tinatamaan talaga... Kaya buti na lang andiyan yung mga team owners at mga governors na patuloy na tinutulungan kami," Marcial said.

The league has already submitted a return plan proposal to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) requesting for teams to return to practices.

The league is aiming to hold at least one conference before the end of the year. Marcial also laid out a 'no play, no pay' scheme for players who would refuse to return due to health concerns.