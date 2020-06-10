‘Game-changer’: Officials welcome signing of National Academy of Sports Act

MANILA, Philippines – The National Academy of Sports Act recently signed and enacted into law by President Rodrigo Duterte may change the Philippines’ sporting landscape for the better.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Wednesday both stated the new law could be a game-changer for a country that is eyeing to end a long search for an elusive Olympic gold medal.

“Yes, it will change the landscape and we are elated to see the hard work of our leaders in the Senate and Congress come to fruition with the law,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez also said he and the PSC board is committed in cooperating and cooperating with the implementation of the new law while recognizing its success as a vital boost to the country’s sports development program and complementing the sports agency’s efforts in line with its mandate to develop both grassroots and elite sports.

Tolentino, for his part, said it would benefit the country’s grassroots development program the most.

“On the grassroots and development stage, it will help a lot,” Tolentino, who also heads PhilCycling, for his part, said.

The NAS ACT will give full scholarships to talented kids with strong potential in sports who will then be given a chance to excel in both their discipline while pursuing their chosen career path or profession.

Once the NAS is fully established, it will work under the Department of Education while closely working side by side with the PSC.