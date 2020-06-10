PBA teams to adopt 'no play, no pay' scheme for players reluctant to return

MANILA, Philippines — A 'no play, no pay' agreement may be implemented in the PBA as the premier local league plots its return amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Following concerns raised by players about rushing to return to practicing and playing, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial stressed the need for dialogue with team management.

"Kung ayaw mong maglaro, kailangan kausapin mo yung management... Right mo naman yun, pero trabaho mo rin namang gawin yun," Marcial said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum webcast on Tuesday.

"No play, no pay, ganun sila. Parang no work, no pay," he added.

Among the players who voiced concern over the league's plan to restart team practices once they get the green light from health officials was veteran San Miguel guard Chris Ross.

Risking personal and family safety so that we can train now for games that won’t start until earliest September?!? What’s the rush? No advancement scientifically for the virus. I wanna play ball and get back to work as bad as anyone out there but at what risk?? — Chris Ross (@cmross6) June 3, 2020

"Risking personal and family safety so that we can train now for games that won't start until September? What's the rush?," Ross said in a tweet last week.

Marcial said that it was the Beermen's right to have that sentiment but expressed the need to discuss with team management on how to handle the situation.

"Kung ayaw nilang maglaro, ayaw nilang mag-practice, okay sa akin. Pero kausapin nila yung management. Ang management ng teams ang magde-desisyon sa kanila, hindi ako," Marcial said.

The PBA has been on hiatus since early March due to the pandemic. Marcial said that no team has stopped paying monthly salaries to their players despite the suspension.

In the PSA forum, Marcial expressed optimistims that the league will be able to resume the season and hold at least one conference this year.