COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Chris Ross of the San Miguel Beermen was among the players who voiced out concerns on the resumption of the PBA
PBA images
PBA teams to adopt 'no play, no pay' scheme for players reluctant to return
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 2:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — A 'no play, no pay' agreement may be implemented in the PBA as the premier local league plots its return amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Following concerns raised by players about rushing to return to practicing and playing, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial stressed the need for dialogue with team management.

"Kung ayaw mong maglaro, kailangan kausapin mo yung management... Right mo naman yun, pero trabaho mo rin namang gawin yun," Marcial said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum webcast on Tuesday.

"No play, no pay, ganun sila. Parang no work, no pay," he added.

Among the players who voiced concern over the league's plan to restart team practices once they get the green light from health officials was veteran San Miguel guard Chris Ross.

"Risking personal and family safety so that we can train now for games that won't start until September? What's the rush?," Ross said in a tweet last week.

Marcial said that it was the Beermen's right to have that sentiment but expressed the need to discuss with team management on how to handle the situation.

"Kung ayaw nilang maglaro, ayaw nilang mag-practice, okay sa akin. Pero kausapin nila yung management. Ang management ng teams ang magde-desisyon sa kanila, hindi ako," Marcial said.

The PBA has been on hiatus since early March due to the pandemic. Marcial said that no team has stopped paying monthly salaries to their players despite the suspension.

In the PSA forum, Marcial expressed optimistims that the league will be able to resume the season and hold at least one conference this year.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tubid aims to make amends with San Miguel after pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Tubid, who played five years with the Beermen from 2013 to 2017 and 2018 to 2019, was released as an unrestricted free agent...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Laker Brian Shaw officially named new NBA G League coach
7 hours ago
Debuting under Shaw in the 2020-21 season, the new team will include recent NBA G League signees Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd,...
Sports
fbfb
Altamirano, staff bare importance of analytics in NU's UAAP Season 77 title run
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Six years ago, the National University Bulldogs under the baton of head coach Eric Altamirano, made good use of it en route...
Sports
fbfb
PVL to tentatively open in September with 9 teams
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Palou, however, said the finality of their plan would ultimately depend on the conditions set by government since no vaccine...
Sports
fbfb
Malditas' Palacios hopes to see Philippines in World Cup before retirement
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Now serving as one of the captains of the national team, the 26-year-old aspires to see the Philippines in the sports' biggest...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
51 minutes ago
‘Game-changer’: Officials welcome signing of National Academy of Sports Act
By Joey Villar | 51 minutes ago
The National Academy of Sports Act recently signed and enacted into law by President Rodrigo Duterte may change the Philippines’...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Entry fees safe and untouched, PBA D-League assures teams
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
There’s nothing to worry for the PBA D-League squads with regards to their participation fees despite the indefinite...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Sotto thrilled to learn from NBA G League coach Brian Shaw
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Kai Sotto expressed excitement over working and learning from NBA veteran and G League coach Brian Shaw.
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Sta. Lucia signs Regine Arocha for Superliga
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
The Lady Realtors announced the signing on Wednesday, adding the three-time NCAA champion Arocha to their stacked recruits...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Wesley So barges into semis of Clutch Chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Wesley So waylaid Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, 13-5, to book a semifinal seat in the US$256,000 Clutch Chess International done...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with