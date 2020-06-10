Sta. Lucia signs Regine Arocha for Superliga

MANILA, Philippines – Even the COVID-19 pandemic could not stop Sta. Lucia from bolstering its already potent squad after acquiring Arellano University spiker Regine Arocha for the shelved Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

The Lady Realtors announced the signing on Wednesday, adding the three-time NCAA champion Arocha to their stacked recruits from a great offseason fishing earlier this year.

“As we move closer to the return of our beloved sport (sooner than later hopefully), we welcome a new addition to the Sta. Lucia family in NCAA and Arellano standout Regine Arocha,” said the team in an official statement.

A two-time Finals MVP, Arocha was a cinch for a grandiose swan song in Arellano before the NCAA decided to scrap the remainder of the 95th season including the women’s volleyball due to the coronavirus crisis.

Though the NCAA has decided to grant affected seniors an extra year of eligibility, Arocha passed on it as she wanted to already finish his academic duties.

Up for a new volleyball chapter now with the PSL, the 23-year-old Arocha joined Mika Reyes, Honey Royse Tubino, Djanel Cheng, Bang Pineda and Fil-Am sensation Jessica Vestal as the top signings of Sta. Lucia, which has become an instant league contender this year.

The Lady Realtors, along with reigning champion Petron and rival F2 Logistics, got off to a strong start with identical 2-0 slates in the import-flavored PSL conference — which will be reset to a later date from just a mere games suspension.