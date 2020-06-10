Malditas' Palacios hopes to see Philippines in World Cup before retirement

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team (PWNFT) goalkeeper Inna Palacios is aiming for the top in her national team career.

After having five decorated years in college with the DLSU Lady Booters as a champion and with two Best Goalkeeper citations, Palacios continues to work to bring her team to the top.

Now serving as one of the captains of the national team, the 26-year-old aspires to see the Philippines in the sports' biggest stage before she retires.

Looking back on some of the highlights of her national team career, Palacios expressed her desire to bring the PWNFT to a Women's World Cup.

"I think I would go back to 2017, it was when we qualified for the World Cup qualifiers," Palacios said of her most memorable national team tournament in an episode of ABS-CBN Sports' UPFront.

"We were able to qualify to the biggest stage in Asia and then we had a chance to go to the World Cup... that's something that I'll forever have in me... Hopefully, while I'm still playing we get to the World Cup," she added.

The Malditas have been on a steady rise in recent years, having historical runs in both the AFF Women's Championship and the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

With the team's development coupled with the approved expansion of the FIFA Women's World Cup, the inclusion of the Filipina booters in the prestigious tournament in the near future may not be far-fetched.