COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Paolo Layug (C) did a lot of analytics for then-NU head coach Eric Altamirano
Photo courtesy of Rick Olivares
Altamirano, staff bare importance of analytics in NU's UAAP Season 77 title run
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Analytics, or "sabermetrics" as it was called earlier, has long been the domain in baseball. It has been immortalized in the book "Moneyball" as written by Michael Lewis in 2003, and its film adaptation in 2011. It has also found a home in football with Liverpool FC as one of its top proponents.

Six years ago, the National University Bulldogs, under the baton of head coach Eric Altamirano, made good use of it en route to the school’s first UAAP championship in 60 years.

"Paolo Layug did a lot of analytics for us during our years at NU,” bared Altamirano during the Usapang Basketball webcast hosted by this author last Tuesday, June 9. “It is where we based our defensive schemes and how we play.”

“Coach Eric was receptive to my offer of the use of analytics since he is a cerebral coach,” related Layug. “The first thing he made me do was to compare their games against UST when they lost. I did a study and it confirmed what he was thinking and it helped explain why they lost. From there, I became a part of the coaching staff.”

It was, however, a process, just like for the team as a whole as the players got used to a different way of analyzing basketball. “It was a learning process for everyone. Fortunately, Coach Eric gave me some leeway and I found ways to help the team.”

Added then assistant coach Mon Jose, “It (analytics) gives a different perspective and angle to the players. Now we got a lot of information from Coach Pao, but it all went to Coach E first then he filtered down what was important. It is not necessary to throw everything at the players because there might be information overload.”

Understanding tendencies has always been part of scouting reports, but crunching numbers helps back up game plans.

“For example, we noted that Kiefer (Ravena who was then playing for the Ateneo Blue Eagles) went 60% to the right and 40% to the left, so we tried to make him go left as much as we could,” added assistant coach Vic Ycasiano.

The pieces of information were also important in addressing lapses in their game.

“We had a tough time guarding FEU’s players like Roger Pogoy and Mike Tolomia, who always seemed to score off ball screens,” said Altamirano more specifically. “When studying that, we were able to make the adjustments in time and they helped us win the title.”

And those adjustments were made in time for the Bulldogs’ fourth knockout game that post-season that was Game Two of the UAAP Season 77 Finals, which NU won, 62-47. They closed out the series in comfortable fashion in Game Three, 75-59.

Layug’s work was tremendous for NU that the Alaska Aces’ coaching staff, then led by Alex Compton, tapped him to move up to the PBA ranks.

“There were a lot of factors in our winning, but Coach Paolo’s analytics were just as important to everything else,” summed up Altamirano.

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tubid aims to make amends with San Miguel after pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Tubid, who played five years with the Beermen from 2013 to 2017 and 2018 to 2019, was released as an unrestricted free agent...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Laker Brian Shaw officially named new NBA G League coach
4 hours ago
Debuting under Shaw in the 2020-21 season, the new team will include recent NBA G League signees Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd,...
Sports
fbfb
A man for all seasons
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Today marks the 85th birthday of San Miguel Corp. chairman Eduardo (Danding) Cojuangco Jr.
Sports
fbfb
Arum: Pacquiao eyeing presidency
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
News that WBA welterweight champion and Sen. Manny Pacquiao will run for president in 2022 went trending yesterday.
Sports
fbfb
Altamirano, staff bare importance of analytics in NU's UAAP Season 77 title run
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Six years ago, the National University Bulldogs under the baton of head coach Eric Altamirano, made good use of it en route...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
39 minutes ago
Malditas' Palacios hopes to see Philippines in World Cup before retirement
By Luisa Morales | 39 minutes ago
Now serving as one of the captains of the national team, the 26-year-old aspires to see the Philippines in the sports' biggest...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
UFC to hold events on Abu Dhabi island
1 hour ago
Mixed martial arts supremo Dana White said Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) his Ultimate Fighting Championship will stage...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Marcial upbeat on PBA return this year
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Despite the uncertainty, Marcial believes that there is a good chance that the league will be able to restart and hold at...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Pasaol mulls draft option
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Former UE star and Philippine national 3x3 player Alvin Pasaol is aware that if he skips the next PBA draft, it could mean...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Saso to go all out in Japan Tour debut
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
While most golfers would set specific targets for each campaign, Yuka Saso would tone down expectations, not because of lack...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with