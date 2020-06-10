Tubid aims to make amends with San Miguel after pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Former San Miguel Beerman Ronald Tubid is hoping to make amends with his former team after a less-than-graceful exit.

Tubid, who played five years with the Beermen from 2013 to 2017 and 2018 to 2019, was released as an unrestricted free agent after San Miguel did not make an official offer since his contract expired in January.

The decision may have been influenced after his relationship with the team was marred following his role in a fight that occured in team practice during last year's Governor's Cup.

"Nirerespect ko yung decision nila, alam ko naman na mali ako," Tubid admitted during Tiebreaker Vods' Crossover Podcast on Tuesday.

"Kahit sino naman sabihin eh instead na umawat ako, dumagdag pa ako," he added.

The melee involved Tubid, former PBA MVP Arwind Santos, Kelly Nabong and SMB import at the time Dez Wells.

Prior to that, Tubid was also involved in the "Spiderman Incident" in Game Five of the 2019 Philippine Cup finals.

An unknown individual dressed up as Spiderman came into the court and apparently hit Fajardo.



Security dragged him out of the court. A ceasefire is now in effect. Magnolia leads 84-78 with three minutes left | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #PBAFinals pic.twitter.com/sVRBaSFI8A — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) May 10, 2019

But the 38-year-old plans to set things straight with the team management was the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) lets up.

"After this pandemic, I think I'm gonna set an appointment sa mga secretary ng mga boss doon (SMC) just to say hi and apologize... Ayoko naman mag end up yung career ko ng ganon," Tubid said.

The seven-time PBA champion also hopes to ask for a more graceful exit from the team, should the management allow him to.

"I think I have to go there after this pandemic to say my apologies and magpasalamat sa career na binigay sa akin then if ever man... kung pupwede mag retire ako nang maayos," he said.