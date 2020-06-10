Ex-Laker Brian Shaw officially named new NBA G League coach

NEW YORK — Brian Shaw, a five-time NBA champion with nearly 30 years of experience as an NBA player and coach, has been named head coach of the new NBA G League team featuring elite youth prospects, it was announced today by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Debuting under Shaw in the 2020-21 season, the new team will include recent NBA G League signees Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix and Kai Sotto as they begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life skills training.

Sotto welcomed his new mentor with a tweet on his official account on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

Much respect and excited to be lead by Coach Shaw. https://t.co/5TODQbLv5H — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) June 9, 2020

The team will be unaffiliated with any existing NBA G League franchise or NBA team.

“Brian’s extensive experience and success as an NBA player and coach make him a natural choice to lead the new NBA G League team,” said Abdur-Rahim. “We look forward to watching these terrific young players develop their skills and grow as professionals under Brian's leadership.”

“I’m excited to serve as head coach of the new NBA G League team,” said Shaw. “This is a new and different challenge in my career, and I’m ready to get to work mentoring, coaching and developing the next generation of NBA stars.”

Before joining the NBA G League, Shaw served as head coach of the Denver Nuggets for two seasons from 2013-15.

He also held the position of associate head coach with theIndiana Pacers for two seasons (2011-13) and the Los Angeles Lakers for three seasons (2016-19).

He began his coaching career with a seven-year stint as a Lakers assistant from 2004-11.

Shaw was part of the coaching staff when the Lakers won NBA championships in 2009 and 2010 and the Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013.

As a player, Shaw enjoyed a successful 14-year NBA career that included stints with the Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers.

The 6'6" guard won three consecutive NBA championships with the Lakers from 2000-02. He also spent the 1989-90 season playing professionally in Italy.



Shaw also helped the United States win the gold medal at the 1986 FIBA Basketball World Championship.