With the supervision of government health authorities, there was also no fatality recorded from the patients admitted at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
STAR/File
All 123 COVID-19 patients discharged from Ninoy Aquino Stadium, says PSC
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2020 - 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines – From serving as home to triumphant Filipino athletes, the Ninoy Aquino Stadium (NAS) also became a sanctuary of COVID-19 warriors after sending home a hundred of survivors as a temporary “We Heal as One Centers”.

One of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) facilities converted to COVID-19 center, NAS has already discharged all its 123 patients after a full recovery from the lethal disease as announced by PSC Security Supervisor Angel Dayag.

With the supervision of government health authorities, there was also no fatality recorded from the patients admitted at NAS.

Last April, PSC did its share in the country’s all-out fight against the pandemic as it transformed the NAS, the Rizal Memorial Coliseum (RMC) and other sports facilities in Metro Manila into a temporary isolation and quarantine centers for suspected and mild-positive COVID-19 patients.

After two months, NAS already won the battle with the discharge of all its admissions while the RMC and the Multi-purposes Arena (MPA) at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig are also nearing victory.

RMC only has 67 patients at the moment per AFP Health Service Command while the MPA has 34 according to PNP Health Service head Lt. Col. Jay Carpio.

“We, the PSC frontliners, are hoping for the recovery of all patients in all of our facilities with the help of AFP medical doctors. We pray that we continue to record no fatalities from here on,” said Dayag.

NAS has already gone through full disinfection Tuesday and will continue to be cleaned up until Friday for the safety of the venue that was once served as rock for Philippine sports glory, and now a victory haven for COVID-19.

