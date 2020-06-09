Family, friends push Yuka Saso to get better

MANILA, Philippines – While most golfers would set specific targets for each campaign, Yuka Saso would tone down expectations, not because of lack of motivation but more so of easing up the intrinsic value of competition.

“Honestly, no expectations. Sometimes they (expectations) don’t work for me quite well,” said the young but multi-titled Fil-Japanese, whose credentials included a gold medal in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and quite a number of amateur feats in local and foreign turfs.

What she does to reach competitive level is practice diligently and plays with a lot of heart in each campaign.

“Practicing frequently and putting all your heart on it produce outcomes,” she stressed.

That will be her mindset as she sets out for the LPGA of Japan Tour in two weeks time in Chiba, armed with a game honed up by a series of top-notch competitions and a dogged determination rarely seen in a young campaigner ready to slug it out with the best and the brightest in the region.

It will actually be Saso’s third tournament as a pro after playing as an invitee in two events in Australia early in the season, missing the cut at Handa Vic Open and finishing tied for 25th in Women’s Australian Open.

But hopes are high for the two-time Philippine Ladies Open titlist in the $2.1 million Earth Mondahmin Cup, which gets going June 25 at the tight par-72 Camellia Hills Country Club, the first event in the LPGA of Japan Tour after the long hiatus from the coronavirus outbreak.

“I haven’t been there on the course but for sure it’s a tough layout to play in,” said Saso, who also rallied in the final round and snatched third place in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur last year. “But I thought of doing the best I can.”

Dishing out her best is Saso’s personal vow but what drives her to do good in every campaign are her love and passion for the game, her family, friends and the people who have supported her since she broke into the national consciousness as an eight-year-old wonder.

“My family will always be my inspiration. They help me reach what and where I am right now,” she said. “I also remember those who believe in me and help me along the way – my friends who are always there for me.”

“These are the reasons why I keep on challenging myself to get better,” said Saso, who dreams of becoming the world’s No. 1 golfer at 24, something she and her Japanese dad Masakazu have long desired since she took up the sport in 2009.

After her Aussie stint, Saso headed straight to Tokyo and stayed there for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak while sneaking in a practice or two to stay fit and in shape.

“Japan has its own approach and laws that they didn’t follow the lockdown process but the Prime Minister declared a state of emergency and closed more places. But luckily I was able to practice at a place an hour away from Tokyo,” she said.

With limited activities, Saso said she’s making the most of the opportunity, running every morning with her siblings and doing some body exercises and underscores the power of prayer.

“Preparation is always the same. Same routine exercises since practice time is limited, I cannot do big changes in approach to every tournament. I would pray more and do the best that I can do,” she said. “In the practice range, there are some good coaches who are giving some advice but I don’t have a particular coach right now.”

Saying she’s too young to set goals as a pro, Saso, who will only turn 19 on June 20, maintained she’s focusing on her Japan LPGA campaign with no fixed plan due to coronavirus crisis.

“There are actually no plans since I turned pro. I’d like to enjoy, learn more of the game. I’m only 19 and I guess I have more things to learn than just giving myself a time plan,” said Saso, who also exhorts the young players back home to pray hard and never give up in every challenge, emphasizing determination and hard work as key to success.

“Pray hard for whatever their heart desires. Hard work always pays off. If it is for them there will always be a guide and hard work will always pays off.

“Also don’t forget to be grateful whatever the outcome of the game is. To our young players, you’ll do great,” she said.