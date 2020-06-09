Milo tennis serves online

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2020 - 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines – Milo tennis has started to upload its own series of online training sessions under the Milo Sports Clinics Online aimed at helping kids stay active and healthy during the quarantine period.

The organizing Children’s Tennis and Sports Management (CTSM), led by Milo tennis coach Kevin Mamawal, produces the online training sessions. It has already uploaded lessons on Grip and basic forehand and backhand ball dribbling on through its Facebook website and YouTube channel.

Milo also promotes the program on Facebook and Instagram to encourage moms and kids to participate in the Milo Sports Clinics Online.

The Milo Tennis Online Sports Clinics is designed for beginners aged 7-12 where they will be introduced to easy and fun basics of the game.

For safety purposes, participants can perform the actual online training sessions at the home garage or in any space enough to do the practical movements.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to supervise the children as they perform the sessions.

Tennis is actually one of a number sports allowed to resume operations by the Inter-Agency Task Force following the long hiatus from COVID-19 pandemic but competitions are still prohibited as per IATF’s guidelines on holding sports activities.

The Philippine Sports Commission has also cancelled all sports events under its watch till the end of the year despite the IATF’s easing up on restrictions on non-contact sports.

