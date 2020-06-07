Giannis Antetokounmpo, D'Angelo Russell join anti-racism protests

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Minnesota Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell are two of the latest NBA stars to join demonstrations against racism in the United States.

Following the death of black man George Floyd in police custody, protests have sparked in all 50 states in the US.

Antetokounmpo joined a protest in Milwaukee where he spoke to the crowd.

"We want change. We want justice," the "Greek Freak" said.

He was also seen handing out water to protesters during the peaceful demonstrations.

Giannis passing out water to protestors in Milwaukee earlier ????



(via @HannahFOX6Now) pic.twitter.com/C38Zskdb2d — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Russell, who plays for the Minnesota — the state in which Floyd was killed — joined a demonstration in Louisville, Kentucky in memory of another police killing Breonna Taylor last March.

Sacramento Kings player Harrison Barnes and former King Matt Barnes also spoke in the protest in the City of Sacramento.

Floyd, 46, died in police custody after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Chauvin and three others have since been charged with murder and manslaughter.

Other players joining in protests for Floyd include Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jaylen Brown, Jordan Clarkson, Josh Okogie and Karl Anthony-Towns.