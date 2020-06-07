COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Winning percentage will be the determining factor for playoff seeding in the modified NBA 2019-20 season set to return in July.
AFP
Who's in, who's out: NBA to use winning percentage in playoffs
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 7, 2020 - 10:22am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA has decided to use winning percentage as the determining factor in seeding of teams for the playoffs of the 2019-20 season.

Per reports of ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the order of the standings and qualification for potential play-in games for final playoffs spots will be impacted by the decision.

Ties in the standings will be determined by the usual tie-breakers used by the league.

All 22 teams invited to the continuation of the NBA season in Orlando, Florida will each play eight "seeding games".

However, not all 22 teams have played the same number of games before the season was suspended last March.

On the low end, the San Antonio has only played 63 games while the Dallas Mavericks have played as much as 67 on the high end.

The decision to use winning percentage clarified what was previously unclear in the return plan of the league.

A total of 13 Western Conference teams and eight Eastern Conference teams will return to finish the league in Orlando.

After the eight "seeding" games, the league will follow the usual seven-game series for the playoffs.

Set to return on July 31, the 2019-20 NBA season will most likely run until October 12.

