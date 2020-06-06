Saso gears up for Japan pro debut

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso hopes to come out strong in her pro debut in the tough LPGA of Japan Tour, joining an elite cast all geared up for the rich Earth Mondahmin Cup on June 25 at the Camellia Hills Country Club in Chiba.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medalist skipped bannering the Philippines’ campaign in the last Southeast Asian Games in Manila to focus on her LPGA of Japan Tour bid where the two-time Philippine Ladies Open champion, who will turn 18 on June 20, hurdled the grueling Q-School last November.

But the ace Fil-japanese shotmaker, who also posted at least a couple of victories on the local pro circuit as an amateur, will have her hands full against a talent-laden field, headed by 15-time tour winner Momoko Ueda.

The 72-hole championship ending June 28 offers a total prize fund of $2.1 million, which also serves as the first leg of the lucrative circuit since March’s season’s opener that was called off due to coronavirus pandemic.

Saso, a Youth Olympics veteran and winner of the World Juniors Girls Championship and Girls Junior PGA Championship, has been in Japan since the outbreak.

The LPGA of Japan Tour has already cancelled 19 of the scheduled 37 tournaments this year, including three in July.

It was also announced that the remaining events will be integrated into a single season with next year’s tour calendar.

All four rounds of the event will be played behind closed doors but will be broadcast online.