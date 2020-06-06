COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Yuka Saso
Released
Saso gears up for Japan pro debut
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - June 6, 2020 - 5:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso hopes to come out strong in her pro debut in the tough LPGA of Japan Tour, joining an elite cast all geared up for the rich Earth Mondahmin Cup on June 25 at the Camellia Hills Country Club in Chiba.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medalist skipped bannering the Philippines’ campaign in the last Southeast Asian Games in Manila to focus on her LPGA of Japan Tour bid where the two-time Philippine Ladies Open champion, who will turn 18 on June 20, hurdled the grueling Q-School last November.

But the ace Fil-japanese shotmaker, who also posted at least a couple of victories on the local pro circuit as an amateur, will have her hands full against a talent-laden field, headed by 15-time tour winner Momoko Ueda.

The 72-hole championship ending June 28 offers a total prize fund of $2.1 million, which also serves as the first leg of the lucrative circuit since March’s season’s opener that was called off due to coronavirus pandemic.

Saso, a Youth Olympics veteran and winner of the World Juniors Girls Championship and Girls Junior PGA Championship, has been in Japan since the outbreak.

The LPGA of Japan Tour has already cancelled 19 of the scheduled 37 tournaments this year, including three in July.

It was also announced that the remaining events will be integrated into a single season with next year’s tour calendar.

All four rounds of the event will be played behind closed doors but will be broadcast online.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More UP Maroons extend help to bail 'Cebu 8'
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Spearheaded by Kobe Paras, teammates Ricci Rivero and Javi Gomez de Liano have also said they will take part in raising bail...
Sports
fbfb
Ben Mbala recalls days with Green Archers
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Leading the DLSU Green Archers to a title in Season 79, and winning back-to-back MVPs, Mbala has been one of the most explosive...
Sports
fbfb
Athletes continue to speak up vs anti-terrorism bill
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
As the backlash continues around the controversial anti-terrorism bill, more athletes are using their platforms to express...
Sports
fbfb
Former Ginebra star Joey Loyzaga on his PBA career and the great Caloy Loyzaga
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Former PBA star Joey Loyzaga has lived in Australia for almost two decades now. In that time, he hasn’t watched a lot...
Sports
fbfb
Michael Jordan donates $100M for fight vs racial inequality
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Combining his and the Jordan brand's efforts, the five-time NBA MVP is set to donate $100 million over 10 years to causes...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
41 minutes ago
GM Paragua flexes bullet chess prowess
By Joey Villar | 41 minutes ago
The 36-year-old Paragua, who was once the country’s blitz king before migrating to the United States a few years ago,...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Tommy Manotoc says he took no salary when he led Crispa to PBA Grand Slam in 1983
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
PBA head coach Tommy Manotoc admitted that he refused any salary when he coached the U-Tex Wranglers and the Crispa Redmanizers...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
No vaccine, no pro tour?
By Dante Navarro | 18 hours ago
While the US PGA Tour is set to return to action next week after a three-month break, the local version of pro golf may have...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Full sports program in downsized Games
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
A “downsized” and “simplified” Tokyo Olympics looms but the Philippine Olympic Committee leadership...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Justin says Pacquiao ready anytime
By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said yesterday whenever super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with