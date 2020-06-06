GM Paragua flexes bullet chess prowess

MANILA, Philippines — Grandmaster Mark Paragua showed his intent on reclaiming the title as the fastest Filipino chesser alive as he topped the semifinals of the First Philippine Bullet Chess Championship done online Saturday.

The 36-year-old Paragua, who was once the country’s blitz king before migrating to the United States a few years ago, won his first seven games and never looked back to finish undefeated with 22 points on 19 wins and six draws.

It was a spectacular effort for the New York-based Paragua as he moves closer to being crowned the country’s bullet king as he led 15 other grand finalists vying for the title and the top purse worth P20,000 set next week.

Paragua, who owns the distinction as the first Filipino to breach the super GM plateau before world Fischer-Random champion Wesley So did the trick, also said he wants to repossess his spot in the national team.

“Aside from showing my countrymen I can still win, I also want to represent the country in international events like the Southeast Asian Games and Olympiad in the near future,” said Paragua.

International Master Jem Garcia finished second with 19 points while IM Daniel Quizon took third after he edged Samson Chinchin Lim, GM Banjo Barcenilla and IM Paolo Bersamina, whom he ended up with the same score of 17 points, via tiebreak.

Others making the finals were GM Joey Antonio, Sherwin Tiu, IM Joel Espiritu, Chester Neil Reyes, FIDE Master Sander Severino, Vince Angelo Medina, IM Oliver Dimakiling, Michael Concio, FM Alekhine Nouri and IM Chito Garma.